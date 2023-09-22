Prince Archie's 'American Accent' Goes Viral: 'Adorable!'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Prince Archie, has become the subject of a viral TikTok video after fans highlighted his "American accent" in footage shown in the Sussexes 2022 Netflix docuseries that has subsequently been shared to the social media site.

Archie is Harry and Meghan's eldest child, born in 2019 while the couple were still working members of the royal family, living in Britain. Their second child, Princess Lilibet was born in California in 2021, following the family's move to the United States after their split from the monarchy.

Harry and Meghan have valued the level of privacy they have been able to afford their children in raising them out of the royal spotlight. Fans of the couple have been afforded only rare glimpses into their family life, with few authorized photographs of the little prince and princess being released to the public.

In 2022, the couple offered fans an unprecedented view into their personal lives though their six-part docuseries with streaming partner, Netflix, titled Harry & Meghan. In the show, self-shot footage of Archie and Lilibet at home, and with their family were broadcast, with never before seen photos and insights from their parents.

Prince Archie is seen with his parents, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, in South Africa on September 25, 2019. Archie has become the subject of a viral TikTok video after fans highlighted his "American accent" in footage shown in the Sussexes 2022 Netflix docuseries that has subsequently been shared to the social media site. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Uploaded to TikTok last month by user @lady_frances1997, the viral video features footage from the final episode of the documentary, which included an audio clip of Archie greeting members of his parents' Archewell foundation during a conference call.

In the clip, which has been viewed over 125,000 times so far, Harry is heard asking his son: "Archie, come say hi to the team."

To this, the little prince echoes his father by greeting each with: "Hi, James," "Hi, Michael," and "Hi, Christine."

At this, a proud Meghan is heard praising her son, saying: "Ahh! That's so good!"

The clip offered fans a rare opportunity to hear the prince speak for the first time.

The post has received in excess of 6,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the young royal and his parents.

"Aww Prince Archie with his little American accent," wrote one TikTok user.

"Giving his babies the life he wanted," posted another in reference to Harry.

A further comment read: "He's adorable!"

Archie has seen a number of personal developments over the past year, perhaps the most prominent being his elevation from "Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor" to His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex, last September.

Archie was not born a prince, according to a convention on royal titles issued by King George V, controlling who could and could not be styled a prince or princess of Great Britain.

As a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II through the second son of the Prince of Wales, Archie was not eligible for the prince title of his own. This changed when Queen Elizabeth II died and King Charles III came to the throne.

As a grandchild of the new monarch born through the male line, Archie and Lilibet received their new titles.

This was first announced in March 2023, when Harry and Meghan used Lilibet's princess title for the first time following her christening. On the change, a spokesperson for the couple said: "The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

Since 2020, Harry and Meghan have returned to Britain with their children only once. The family traveled to England to take part in the celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, just three months before her death.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.