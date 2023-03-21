Prince Archie Learning to Walk in Clip With Meghan's Mother Goes Viral

Home movie footage of Prince Archie playing with his grandmother Doria Ragland in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix show has gone viral.

Archie, still a baby in the clip, can be seen sitting in a ride-on toy car pushed by Meghan's mother in one segment.

In another moment, he clings to Meghan's legs to help him walk around the kitchen of Tyler Perry's mansion in Beverley Hills, where they were staying at the time, while the duchess can be heard saying "are we walking?"

The footage was shot during a pivotal moment in the couple's lives after they quit the palace and first relocated from Canada, where they had been staying for several months, to California.

Perry put them up in his Los Angeles home from April to around July 2020 and it was during these months that the sequence was shot. It was included in their December 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

A TikTok video of the clip was viewed almost 900,000 times, liked 14,000 times and captioned: "Seeing Prince Archie learn how to walk in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home videos was so special."

It was posted with the message: "Omg Grandma Doria there tooooo."

The footage came from episode six of Harry & Meghan, which began with the couple on what Harry describes as the "freedom flight" from Britain to North America.

They then joined Perry for a walk around the house where they spent their first months in America before buying their current mansion in Montecito.

Doria told the show: "For me, it didn't matter where they landed. You know, I just wanted them to be happy and so that I could be with them. And obviously not having to take any long flights made a heck of a difference."

As Meghan and Harry walked around the lush grounds, the duchess said : "Archie took his first steps right here."

Their home movies also showed them creating a balloon arch for Archie's first birthday in May 2020.

Harry told the docu-series: "We were there for six weeks and no one knew."

To Tyler Perry, he said: "For the first six weeks we were here, we were able to walk around like this and the two of us would be up here [in the grounds outside the house], Archie would be walking along here, the dogs running around."

Harry suggested their time at the house was peaceful until the Daily Mail discovered where they were staying and paparazzi photographers descended.

In a home movie clip from May 8, 2020, he said: "So here we are, two days after Archie's birthday and a day after the Mail once again pinpointed our location and put it on their website."

He then filmed the construction of a metal fence around the perimeter of Perry's land. "Anyway, let me just show you what we're having to now do," he continued. "And these large polls are basically the construction of a fence to stop the paparazzi from taking photographs from 3 or 400 meters away."

