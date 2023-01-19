Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis Win Hearts on TikTok—Clip

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have won the hearts of social media users following their increased number of public appearances in 2022, including their attendance at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and then her state funeral.

The siblings took on a new last name with the queen's death this past September. Formerly called the princes and princess of Cambridge, they became the Waleses (Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales) when King Charles gave their father, Prince William, the elevated title of prince of Wales, which the new monarch had held for over five decades.

A video of highlights from the children's year was uploaded to TikTok by user royalsbritish on Monday and gained nearly half a million views in 72 hours.

The video has brought posted praise for the siblings' apparent closeness, receiving more than 47,000 likes.

"I'm all for a sibling relationship like these 3 🤭😅😅," reads the viral clip's caption.

One commenter wrote: "I love their closeness 🥰 and hope they keep protecting each other as they grow ❤️."

Another said: "They seem like the sweetest kids. You can tell they have fun and care about each other."

Yet another wrote: "I love the way George laughs at Louis and how Charlotte tells George his protocol! Lovely children, a testament to Will & Kate!"

One of the events shown in the video was Elizabeth's final Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, which marked the close of the Platinum Jubilee weekend of celebrations last June.

George, Charlotte and Louis joined their parents along with the queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to wave at the crowds gathered along the Mall and to sing the national anthem.

At the anthem's close, pyrotechnics were set off, causing Charlotte to visibly jump, to her older brother's amusement.

"Did that make you jump?" he appeared to say, smiling broadly.

Another clip from the jubilee shows an energetic Louis enjoying the special pageant staged along the Mall, which featured a series of floats and British celebrities. The prince's cheeky antics dominated news coverage of the event. They included his affectionate interactions with family members such as Charles, as well as his restless exchange with Kate Middleton, in which he appeared to shush her.

Louis is also featured in two further clips taken at the royal Christmas celebrations at the Sandringham estate, the first under Charles' reign.

At the traditional royal church service on Christmas Day, Louis was spotted by onlookers rushing a bouquet of flowers to his sister, while his brother, George, made sure he kept up with the rest of his family.

Aside from the major royal events of 2022, the Wales children celebrated personal milestones throughout the year. One of these was a family move to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate and a change of school.

The siblings began their first day at Lambrook School, near Windsor, together on September 8, the same day that their great-grandmother, the queen, died.

This year, the public can expect to see the Wales children attending various celebrations, including the annual Trooping the Colour event and some of the festivities that will mark Charles' coronation.

Newsweek reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

