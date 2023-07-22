Prince George Turns 10: His Milestone Year in Pictures

Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, celebrates his tenth birthday on July 22, marking a decade in the royal spotlight, from his first public appearance on the steps of St Mary's Hospital with his proud parents in 2013, to his recent appearance at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London this month.

Over the past 12 months, George has seen the course of his public and private life evolve as he took on an added level of prominence within the monarchy, becoming second in line to the throne in September 2022, following the death of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Alongside his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, George has undertaken an increased number of public appearances this year, becoming a favorite fixture on the Buckingham Palace balcony and at important milestone events.

Here, Newsweek looks at Prince George's year in photos, from his first day at a new school to his recent round of summer royal engagements.

New School

Prince George and his siblings, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, photographed with their parents at an induction day at their new school in Windsor, September 7, 2022. Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images

On September 7, 2022, Prince George and his siblings entered a new phase in their education by attending a welcome afternoon at Lambrook School, the institution chosen by William and Kate for their young family as they moved from Kensington Palace to a cottage on the Windsor Castle estate.

The children's official start at the school the following day was marred by the news that their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, had died at the age of 96 at her home of Balmoral Castle in Scotland. While Prince William flew to Scotland to be with the late queen and the new King Charles III, Kate remained at Windsor to collect her children from school.

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Prince George photographed with members of the royal family at the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II, Westminster Abbey, September 19, 2022. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Though Prince Louis was deemed too young to attend the official state funeral and committal service for the late queen at Westminster Abbey and St George's Chapel, Windsor, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were included by their parents in the events.

George and Charlotte accompanied the senior royals as they marked the death of the queen as she was laid to rest beside her husband Prince Philip who died only a year earlier in 2021.

The young royals were praised for their conduct during the events as news cameras captured their solemn marks of respect to the late monarch, by bowing and curtsying as her coffin processed past them through London.

Christmas at Sandringham

Prince George photographed with the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte at Sandringham on Christmas Day, 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage

For the first Christmas of the new reign, King Charles III stuck to royal tradition by spending Christmas with his family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. The estate is where William and Kate have their country home, Anmer Hall, which had been a wedding present from Queen Elizabeth II, and where they spend much of their free time.

For the first time since the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020, the royal family members who were invited to Sandringham for Christmas made the traditional visit to the St Mary Magdalene church. Afterwards, George, Charlotte and Louis joined their parents as they met members of the crowds who had come to see the event.

Easter at Windsor Castle

Prince George photographed at Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Another royal church service attended by Prince George and his siblings took place at Windsor Castle on April 9. There the royals marked Easter Sunday with King Charles and Queen Camilla who were also marking their 18th wedding anniversary.

On the day, George shook hands with the Dean of Windsor after the service and walked with his father and Prince Louis back to the private apartments of the castle from St George's Chapel.

King Charles III's Coronation

Prince George photographed performing his duties as a Page of Honour during the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, May 6, 2023. GARETH CATTERMOLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Image

As second in line to the throne and King Charles III's eldest grandson, Prince George was given a special senior role at his grandfather's coronation service on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

Ahead of the service, Buckingham Palace announced that George had been appointed one of Charles' "Pages of Honour" alongside a group of similarly aged children connected socially with the monarch.

On the day of the historic event, George processed with the king through the abbey, holding his royal robes and assisting throughout the service. Afterwards, the prince joined his parents on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a celebratory flypast by the Royal Air Force.

Coronation Concert

Prince George and Prince William photographed watching the coronation concert at Windsor Castle, May 7, 2023. Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The day after the coronation service, George joined the king and queen with his parents and extended royal family members for the coronation concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Alongside 2,000 guests on the castle's east lawn and millions of viewers on TV in Britain and around the Commonwealth, George watched on as stars such as Lionel Richie and Katy Perry performed their hits to celebrate the new king's reign.

Trooping the Colour

Prince George photographed with his family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the day of Trooping the Colour, June 17, 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

After the coronation, the next largescale royal event to take place was Trooping the Colour, the annual celebratory events staged to mark the monarch's official birthday in Britain.

Unlike the coronation, George did not play a special ceremonial role, instead he took part in the events as a spectator alongside his siblings, processing to Horse Guards Parade for the military spectacle in a carriage with his mother and Queen Camilla.

Cricket with Prince William

Prince George photographed holding The Ashes cricket trophy alongside Prince William at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, July 1, 2023. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Prince George enjoyed an unannounced day out with his father, Prince William, on July 1 as the royal pair watched an Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England at Lord's cricket ground in London.

During the game, George was photographed holding the famous Ashes cup and was also snapped being introduced to a number of high profile figures, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Family Day at the Air Show

Prince George photographed attending the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford with his family, July 14, 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On July 14, the Prince and Princess of Wales took their three children to the Air Tattoo, the world's largest military air display, in Gloucestershire, England.

During the event, George, Charlotte and Louis were photographed meeting officials and were given a tour of the military jet which was tasked with transporting the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Scotland to London in September 2022.

Wimbledon Winners

Prince George photographed with Princess Charlotte at the men's singles finals of Wimbledon, July 16, 2023. Karwai Tang/WireImage

George and sister Charlotte were two of the stars of the show at the recent men's singles final of the Wimbledon tennis championships on July 16, joining their parents and King Felipe of Spain to watch rising star Carlos Alcaraz beat seven-time champion Novak Djokovic.

George made his Wimbledon debut in 2022 and this year was joined for the first time by his younger sister. The siblings were spotted animatedly following the game and were formally introduced to the championships organizers and famous Ball Boys and Ball Girls during the day's events.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

