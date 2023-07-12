Prince George's Uncanny Likeness to King Charles Spotted by Fans—Video

Prince George and King Charles III have become the focus of a viral video as social media fans spotted the uncanny similarities between grandfather and grandson in footage uploaded to TikTok.

George is the eldest son of William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and was born in 2013 as King Charles' first grandchild. The prince was later joined by his two younger siblings, Princess Charlotte (born 2015) and Prince Louis (2018).

George and his siblings have enjoyed a warm relationship with their grandfather, being photographed engaging with one another at public events such as the annual Trooping the Colour balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace, and Christmas celebrations.

King Charles III (when Prince Charles) photographed at Cheam School, Surrey, England (L) 1959. And Prince George (R) photographed at Windsor Castle, April 9, 2023. The two royals have been compared in a new viral video. Hulton Archive/Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user, princegeorgeeditxs, a clip comparing footage taken of George during his grandfather's coronation has been compared to footage of a young Charles at a similar age, captioned: "Their faces are very similar."

The comparison clip has been viewed over 140,000 times so far on the video sharing social media platform, receiving in excess of 18,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have noted several similarities between the prince and king.

"He looks like Charles Spencer and King Charles mixed," noted one TikTok user in reference to George's great-uncle, Charles, Earl Spencer, who was Princess Diana's younger brother.

"Awwww they look exactly the same never noticed!!!" wrote another, with a further comment reading: "Twins."

George has seen his public profile increase in recent months, following the accession of King Charles to the throne in September 2022 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

When Charles became king, the line of succession changed, altering the order of royal family members who would potentially inherit the throne. With Charles' accession, Prince William became first in the line of succession, moving from second place, and George moved up to fill that second position.

George was given a prominent role in his grandfather's coronation on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey. Charles appointed his grandson as a Page of Honour, among a group of other similarly aged boys connected to the royal family. As such, the prince took part in the coronation procession, holding the king's robes and helping Charles move from position to position in the two hour ceremony.

Prince George photographed during the coronation service of his grandfather, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey, May 6, 2023. GARETH CATTERMOLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In 2021, Charles revealed that he and George shared an important interest in climate change, as the young royal was learning about the subject in school.

Charles has been a long-time campaigner about climate change, making speeches about the importance of protecting the natural environment and the manmade destruction of the planet's resources as early as the 1970s.

Introducing the documentary COP26: In Your Hands, aimed at young people, Charles said: "I'm old enough to have a grandson. Like you, he is learning how climate change is causing the big storms, and floods, the droughts, fires, and food shortages we are seeing around the world.

"When I was his age, people had no idea about the damage they were doing, but by the time I was a teenager I started to see that if we didn't stop polluting our planet, we would face a very dangerous future indeed."

Apart from the coronation, most recently Charles and his grandchildren attended the Trooping the Colour celebrations, together with extended members of the royal family.

Prince George and his siblings took part in the official carriage procession from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade and made the traditional balcony appearance to watch a military flypast afterwards.

George will celebrate his tenth birthday on July 22.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

