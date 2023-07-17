Prince George's Wimbledon Suit and Tie Spark Debate: 'Ridiculous'

When Prince George was pictured in a suit and tie alongside parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon tennis championships in London, one historian tweeted that her mom asked: "What's wrong with a t-shirt!?"

The Waleses' oldest child has become a regular at U.K. sporting events, including major soccer, cricket and rugby matches. George also joined his mum and dad, as well as sister Princess Charlotte, for the men's singles final at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023.

Prince George wears a suit and tie in the Royal Box at the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz during Wimbledon tennis championships, in London, England, on July 16, 2023. Some on social media said that the outfit was over-the-top for a child approaching 10 years old. Julian Finney/Getty Images

The young prince watched Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in five sets, though the eyes of spectators were not only on the tennis. Some pointed out Prince George was dressed very smartly for a child approaching his 10th birthday on July 22, while others said that suits and ties are protocol in the royal box at the Wimbledon tennis championships.

Historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop, author of Elizabeth and Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy, wrote on Twitter: "Mum, 81, watching #wimbledon 'That poor little Prince George. Ridiculous to dress him in a suit and tie. What's wrong with a t-shirt!?'"

Mum, 81, watching #wimbledon



‘That poor little Prince George. Ridiculous to dress him in a suit and tie. What’s wrong with a t-shirt!?’ pic.twitter.com/F3FXOMny6m — Dr Tessa Dunlop (@Tessadunlop) July 16, 2023

Dunlop's tweet was viewed more than 928,000 times and liked over 1,570 times. It triggered a fierce debate about whether it was right to dress the young royal so smartly.

British historian Simon Schama, awarded a knighthood for services to history, replied: "So agree—give the little chap a tie break!"

so agree - give the little chap a tie break! — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) July 17, 2023

Another Twitter user wrote: "Why do they always dress up Prince George in a suit and tie!? He's 9/10 year's old, he doesn't have a business meeting anywhere."

Meanwhile, another user posted: "I keep seeing 'poor Prince George, having to wear a suit and tie' takes today.

"But what he's wearing is identical to the uniform in so many schools, especially private schools!"

One royal fan commented: "It's called having class. Plus they are in the Royal box and he is the next King, likely emulating his dad who he looks up to.

"If he was uncomfortable, I'm sure he'd let his parents know. Leave the kids alone, Tessa!" the tweet added.

Kate and William may have felt they had little choice in how to style George as the rules of Wimbledon's royal box do call for a tie: "Protocol - dress is smart, suits/jacket and tie, etc. Ladies are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them."

And had the Prince and Princess of Wales not stuck to the requirements set for others, then they could have been exposed to allegations they received favorable treatment. Kate is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts Wimbledon.

The princess said at a 2022 royal engagement that Prince George has been mastering the art of tying his own ties as part of his school uniform. Quoted by Hello! during a visit to Wales in September, Kate said: "I've been teaching George because he has got to wear a tie now for school, so I'm having to teach him how to do it."

At the time, George had just started at Lambrook School, near his new home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor, Berkshire, in England.

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

