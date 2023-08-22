Prince Harry's Adorable Reaction to Toddler Praised: 'That's a King'

Prince Harry sharing a joke with a toddler who stole his popcorn at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, has gone viral on TikTok.

The Duke of Sussex was in the stands watching the men's sitting volleyball final when 2-year-old Emily Henson helped herself to his bag of popcorn.

The youngster's father, Dave Henson, lost both his legs in a roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan in 2011. He was captain of the England Invictus team in 2014, as well as being a friend of Harry.

Prince Harry shares a joke with Emily Henson, 2, and her mother, Hayley Henson, during the Invictus Games 2017 at Mattamy Athletic Centre, in Toronto, Canada, on September 27, 2017. The sweet interaction has now gone viral on TikTok. Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Emily was on her mother Hayley's lap when the toddler reached into Harry's popcorn bag and helped herself to the contents.

Harry initially appeared not to notice but, as his young neighbor went back for more multiple times, he eventually cottoned on. The prince then offered some to his companion before playfully showing her a piece only to stuff it in his own mouth.

The charming interaction went viral on TikTok just before this year's Invictus Games tournament, in Germany this September.

A video of the moment was liked more than 389,000 times and viewed over 6.7 million times after it was posted with the message: "Prince Harry's popcorn swiped by toddler."

One reply read, "That's a king," while another user posted: "He's like his mom." A third response was: "Happy to say that's my Prince."

Harry is preparing to bring the games to Düsseldorf, Germany, between September 9 and 16. This will be the biggest event of his year, apart from King Charles' coronation and the release of his book Spare.

The prince is also due to release a docuseries about the games called Heart of Invictus, his third project for Netflix.

In 2021, Harry said: "This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.

"As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service," the prince added.

