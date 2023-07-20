Prince Harry's 'Bond' With Royal Family Member Highlighted by Fans—Video

Prince Harry's relationship with royal cousin, Princess Eugenie, has become the focus of a new viral video after the royal featured in Harry's Netflix docuseries in December 2022.

Eugenie is Harry's first cousin and the younger daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Harry is five years older than the princess and the pair formed a close bond growing up together, with their mothers Princess Diana and Fergie regularly taking them on vacations together.

Prince Harry photographed at the coronation of King Charles III, Westminster Abbey, May 6, 2023. And (inset) the prince with cousin, Princess Eugenie, on a skiing vacation in Switzerland, January 3, 1995.The cousins' bond has been highlighted in a new viral TikTok video.

To date, Eugenie is the only member of Harry's immediate royal relations believed to have visited his home in California where he moved in 2020 with Meghan Markle after their dramatic exit from the monarchy.

In the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries released last year, Eugenie was shown in clips captured at the couple's Montecito mansion, as well as playing with the couple's son, Prince Archie, on a beach.

Uploaded to TikTok by user, couseu39, the viral video shows an edited compilation of footage of the cousins throughout their lives. One clip was taken in January 1995 when the royal children were on a skiing vacation with Prince Charles (later King Charles III).

During the trip, Harry, Eugenie, Prince William and Princess Beatrice posed for the waiting paparazzi on the ski slopes as part of an arranged photocall and during this, Harry was seen helping his youngest cousin get into position.

Another clip shows the cousins during their most recent public interaction which was captured at the coronation of King Charles in May 2023. The coronation marked an important moment for Harry and his family relationships as it was the first time he was publicly reunited with the senior royals since the release of his Netflix docuseries and bombshell memoir.

The book, titled Spare, featured revelations regarding the prince's relationships with many of his close family members, including Prince William and Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla, his aunts, uncles and cousins.

As a result of the family tensions, and Harry's admission that he wasn't currently speaking to his brother or father during a January interview promoting his book, speculation mounted over whether the prince would attend the coronation.

In April it was finally announced that Harry would attend but that Meghan and the couple's two children would remain in California. No longer a working royal, Harry did not participate in the procession to or from Westminster Abbey on the day of the ceremony, instead he arrived with his cousins, Eugenie, Beatrice and their husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie photographed at the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, May 6, 2023. Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On entering and exiting the abbey, Harry was captured by news cameras covering the event chatting to Eugenie and he also sat beside her and Brooksbank during the service.

The TikTok video has received in excess of 17,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the royal cousins and their apparently strong relationship.

"I love their relationship🫶," wrote one user, with another adding: "They have the best cousin bond 🥰 the duke is naturally protective over women in his family."

Eugenie and Brooksbank have two children together. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was born on February 9, 2021 and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank was born on May 30, 2023.

After the birth of their first son, the couple were reported to have moved in temporarily to Frogmore Cottage, which at the time had been lent to them by Harry and Meghan.

