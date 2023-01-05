Prince Harry Says He Did Cocaine in U.K. and Killed 25 in Afghanistan

Prince Harry described killing 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan from his Apache helicopter in a passage of his memoir.

Spare was supposed to be the publishing industry's best kept secret until the it was published early in a bookshop in Spain, reportedly by mistake.

U.K. tabloids The Sun and the Daily Mail got hold of early copies of the book and began publishing its extraordinary content.

Among the revelations, Spare says Harry took cocaine several times, first of all during a hunting weekend.

Elsewhere, it describes Harry's feeling about the number of Taliban fighters he killed during his time manning the guns on an Apache on the front lines in Afghanistan.

He wrote: "And it seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number. So my number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me."

Harry wrote that "you can't kill people if you see them as people" and said he instead saw them as "chess pieces removed from the board," or "bad guys eliminated."

He spent 10 years in the U.K. army, during which he undertook two tours to Afghanistan.

An extract published by Sky News described Prince Harry taking cocaine, having first been offered it during a hunting weekend.

He wrote: "Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time. At someone's house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more.

"It wasn't very fun, and it didn't make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different.

"I was a seventeen-year-old willing to try almost anything that would alter the pre-established order. At least, that's what I was trying to convince myself of."

The Sun printed an additional extract revisiting the famous argument over whether Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton cry during a flower girl dress fitting.

Quoted by the The Sun, Harry writes that Meghan had made a comment about Kate having "baby brain" in the days before the couple's May 2018 royal wedding.

During a later argument, Prince William "pointed a finger at Meg" during a conversation about the saga.

Spare reportedly suggests William said: "Well, it's rude, Meghan. These things are not done here." While Meghan replied: "If you don't mind, keep your finger out of my face."

The book is published in full worldwide on Tuesday, January 10, and will offer Harry's most comprehensive account of his royal life on the back of multiple interviews and a six-part Netflix documentary.