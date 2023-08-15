Prince Harry's Comment About Princess Lilibet's 'Spencer' Eyes Goes Viral

Prince Harry's comparison of his daughter, Princess Lilibet, to her late grandmother, Princess Diana, has gone viral after footage from the royal's Netflix docuseries with Meghan Markle has resurfaced on TikTok.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child in June 2021, and named her in honor of her paternal grandmother and great-grandmother, Lilibet Diana.

Lilibet was the family nickname of Queen Elizabeth II which was first coined by the monarch herself in the 1920's, stemming from her childhood inability to properly pronounce her full name.

Diana was chosen to honor the prince's late mother, Princess Diana, whose death at the age of 36 after a 1997 Paris car crash when he was just 12 years old created a major impact on his public and private life.

Prince Harry photographed in the Netherlands, April 22, 2022. And (inset) Princess Lilibet photographed in Windsor, June 4, 2022. The prince described the similarities between his daughter and his late mother in his recently release Netflix show. P van Katwijk/Getty Images/MISAN HARRIMAN/ARCHEWELL

A year before Lilibet's birth, Harry, Meghan and their eldest child, Prince Archie, moved to Montecito in California after splitting from the monarchy amidst an ongoing royal rift.

The couple have closely controlled the dissemination of images of their children, with only one official solo portrait of Lilibet being made public to mark her first birthday in 2022.

At the end of that year, the public were granted a unique opportunity to see more of the couple's children in their eponymous Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The show met with criticism for its numerous bombshells against the monarchy and the press, but it also contained a number of touching scenes showing interactions between the couple and their children.

Uploaded to TikTok by user queendianaspncer, on August 9, footage from the show's sixth and final episode has received over 134,000 views and shows Harry and Meghan discussing their youngest child and her similarities to the prince's mother and her relations.

"I see a lot of my mom in Lili," he said, referring to the princess by her familial nickname.

"She's very Spencer-like. She's got the same blue eyes."

Princess Diana's maiden name was Lady Diana Spencer, and as a daughter of an English earl, her Spencer family lineage can be traced back to the 15th century.

Harry remains close to the late princess' family, particularly her sisters, the Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale. In his memoir Spare, which was released in January 2023, the prince notably paid tribute to his mother's family in his acknowledgements while failing to thank any of his Windsor relations.

He wrote: "Stand out thanks to my mother's siblings for their love, support, time, and perspective."

The viral video, showing Harry and Meghan's discussion of their daughter's "blue, blue, blue eyes," has received in excess of 11,000 likes and over 100 comments, many of which have praised the royals.

"What a lovely couple. They're meant to be with each other and battling through to find a place in life," one TikTok user wrote of the couple.

"This is so cute," posted another, with a further comment reading: "Blue eyes like his mother."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.