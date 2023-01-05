Prince Harry Confirms He's Still Pro-Monarchy Amid William Attack Leak

Prince Harry said he is still in favor of the monarchy and hopes his family is "willing to sit down and talk" in a promo clip from an upcoming interview.

The Duke of Sussex told ITV's Tom Bradby he would like to go to his father King Charles III's coronation but acknowledged: "There's a lot that can happen between now and then."

Asked if he still believes in the monarchy, Harry replied "yes," but when asked whether he would play a role in its future, he said: "I don't know."

The prince said: "The door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

The comments came after an extract from a leaked copy of Harry's upcoming memoir Spare appeared in The Guardian and detailed an alleged physical attack by Prince William on his brother.

Harry wrote that the brothers were at his home in Kensington Palace in 2019 when Prince William said Meghan was "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive."

The extract reads: "He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

Prince Harry sits down for an exclusive interview with Tom Bradby this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1.



Harry: The Interview | Watch on ITV1 or stream on ITVX at 9pm on Jan 8.@tombradby #ITV #ITVX pic.twitter.com/dJotkK7pOz — ITV (@ITV) January 5, 2023

"I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Elsewhere, Harry said William and Kate Middleton urged him to hire a Nazi uniform for a costume party that ended up on the front page of The Sun in what proved to be one of the younger prince's biggest scandals.

An extract published by Page Six read: "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said."

Harry said that when he tried it on, "[they] both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."

Bradby, a friend of Harry and William's, asked Harry whether William might say that he felt let down by their rift being made public in Spare.

The prince replied: "He would probably say all sorts of different things." He added: "I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better."

Asked whether the memoir was breaching the royal family's privacy, he replied: "That would be the accusation from the people that don't understand, or don't want to believe, that my family have been briefing the press."

The full interview will be broadcast on Sunday at 9 pm U.K. time on the British network ITV.