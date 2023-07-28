Prince Harry's 'Cute' Moment With Prince Archie Becomes Viral Hit

Prince Harry's adorable moment with Prince Archie that was shared as part of the royal's Netflix docuseries, which debuted in December 2022, has become the subject of a new viral video after resurfacing on TikTok.

Archie, the eldest child of Harry and Meghan Markle, was born in London in 2019. The young royal spent the first months of his life in Britain after which he moved with his parents to North America, following their decision to split from the monarchy in 2020. The couple welcomed their second child, Princess Lilibet, in 2021 and the family live in Montecito, California.

Since his birth, Harry and Meghan have closely guarded the privacy of their son, and similarly their daughter. The couple's Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries provided fans with a rare opportunity not only to see photographs of the royal children but also rare home movies as well.

Prince Harry photographed in Dublin, July 11, 2018. And Prince Archie (inset) photographed in South Africa, September 25, 2019. A video of the princes interacting has gone viral on TikTok. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Uploaded to TikTok by user, queendianaspncer, on July 27, footage of Harry, sharing a touching moment with Archie as the pair watched a hummingbird feeding on the terrace of their family home, has become a viral hit with fans, gaining over 200,000 views in less than 24 hours.

In the clip, which was shot by Meghan, Harry draws Archie's attention to the birds as he explains how rare it was to be able to get so close to them. At this, the young royal, turned to Meghan, saying: "I've got a dirty foot momma."

This moment was widely commented on by fans of the Sussex family at the time their docuseries aired, as it was a rare opportunity to hear Archie's voice.

The TikTok clip has received in excess of 27,000 likes and over 2,000 comments so far, many of which have praised the two princes.

"Prince Archie is so cute," wrote one user, to which the account poster responded: "He really is."

"Brilliant so lovely to hear him, beautiful child, looks like Harry sideways," noted another, with a further comment reading: "His voice is so sweet."

Though some aspects of the docuseries earned the couple praise, a number of its bombshell revelations about life behind palace walls were criticized. As a result, Harry and Meghan saw their popularity in Britain and the U.S. drop, though the show itself brought record-viewing figures for Netflix. With over 81 million viewing hours globally in its first week of release, it was Netflix's biggest documentary debut, according to the streaming giant.

Since moving to the U.S., Harry and Meghan have spoken about raising their children away from the intense focus of the British press and the media interest that royals face in Britain.

The couple have returned to Britain only once with their children since stepping down from their roles within the monarchy in 2020. To celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, the Sussex family took up residence at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle to mark the occasion with the monarch.

Harry wrote about his children's time spent with the late queen in his January 2023 memoir Spare. Describing the reunion he had with his children after attending the queen's funeral, he told readers: "For days and days we couldn't stop hugging the children, couldn't let them out of our sight—though I also couldn't stop picturing them with Granny.

"The final visit. Archie making deep, chivalrous bows, his baby sister Lilibet cuddling the monarch's shins. Sweetest children, Granny said, sounding bemused. She'd expected them to be a bit more...American, I think? Meaning, in her mind, more rambunctious."

Archie celebrated his fourth birthday on May 6, the same day as his grandfather, King Charles III's, coronation.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.