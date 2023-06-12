News

Prince Harry's Emotional Floral Tribute for Princess Diana Resurfaces

The heart-warming moment Prince Harry laid flowers for Princess Diana 20 years after her death has resurfaced in a viral TikTok video.

The Duke of Sussex and Prince William paid an unexpected visit to see floral tributes laid for their mother outside the gates of Kensington Palace to mark the 20th anniversary of her death in August 2017.

The brothers helped unveil a replanted "White Garden" at Kensington Palace in Diana's memory in 2017 and broke with the schedule by stepping outside, where hundreds of supporters from as far away as Australia had gathered to pay their respects to a woman the media called "The People's Princess."

Prince Harry Lays Flowers for Diana
Prince Harry with flowers for Princess Diana marking the 20th anniversary of his mother's death at Kensington Palace, in London, England, on August 30, 2017. The moment resurfaced in a viral TikTok video. Karwai Tang/WireImage

William and Harry were given flowers by well-wishers gathered around the cast iron gates and laid the bouquets in honor of their mother.

Among the flowers there were also pictures of Diana that had been tied to the railings.

A clip of the touching moment has resurfaced on TikTok where it was liked 22.7k times and viewed more than 361k times.

@.harrywindsor #inthestars #dianaspencer #princessdiana #fyp #dukeofsussux #princeharry ♬ original sound - Harry&Diana🤍

The footage begins with Harry's floral tribute before showing a montage of the prince as a child with his mother.

Over the top, there is an audio clip from Harry's interview for his Apple TV docu-series The Me You Can't See: "When my mum was taken away from me at the age of 12, just before my 13th birthday, I didn't want the life."

Finally, the video shows Harry aged 12 after the death of his mother in an August 1997 Paris car crash.

One comment read: "Heart breaking! Many of us still remember Diana. She was wonderful and kind. She will remain unforgettable for most!"

Another user posted: "He lost his jewel. Queen Diana."

The footage resurfaced after Prince Harry accused British tabloid publisher Mirror Group Newspapers of hacking his mother's phone while Piers Morgan was editor of the Daily Mirror.

In a 55-page witness statement, he wrote: "The thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother's private and sensitive messages (in the same way as they have me) and then having given her a 'nightmare time' three months prior to her death in Paris, makes me feel physically sick and even more determined to hold those responsible, including Mr Morgan, accountable for their vile and entirely unjustified behaviour."

Piers Morgan has previously denied both hacking phones and instructing reporters to hack phones and since the case arose has sought to combat Harry's allegations with reference to a mocking South Park episode, titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour."

Morgan was asked about the allegations by Channel 4 News earlier in June and said: "As much as obviously I've got opinions, they're going to have to wait until it's all over." Pressed further, he added: "I'm confident that I can't say anything until this is over."

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

