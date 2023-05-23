Prince Harry Loses His First Lawsuit in Blow to Security

Prince Harry's legal battle for permission to pay for his own police protection in the U.K. has ended in his first court defeat.

The Duke of Sussex sued the U.K. Home Office over a ruling that private individuals who have been denied Metropolitan Police bodyguards should not be allowed to pay to have them reinstated.

Harry was stripped of his taxpayer-funded security detail when he quit as a working royal in 2020 and has been campaigning to get it reinstated.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's private security guard clears photographers out of their way at Ziegfeld Ballroom, in New York City, on May 16, the same day they were followed by paparazzi. A U.K. judge quashed a lawsuit Harry brought over his police protection. James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images

The ruling at the High Court in London on May 23 came days after Prince Harry and Meghan said they were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase with paparazzi in New York, though the NYPD sought to tone down their description.

It is not, however, the end of Harry's fight over his police protection as this was the second of two "judicial review" lawsuits against the British government and the first remains ongoing.

Harry's lawyers argue that legislation allows police to charge for certain services, including for example at sporting events, and so he too should be able to pay for police protection to protect public funds.

Among his reasons for rejecting the claim, Judge Martin Chamberlain wrote in his judgement that a Home Office committee, RAVEC, that made the ruling was entitled to argue officers should not be put in harm's way in exchange for payment.

He wrote: "Those services are different in kind from the police services provided at (for example) sporting or entertainment events, because they involve the deployment of highly trained specialist officers, of whom there are a limited number, and who are required to put themselves in harm's way to protect their principals.

"RAVEC's reasoning was that there are policy reasons why those services should not be made available for payment, even though others are. I can detect nothing that is arguably irrational in that reasoning."

"For these reasons," he continued. "I refuse permission to apply for judicial review."

This is a developing story.

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

