Prince Harry and Meghan 'Falling in Love All Over Again' Goes Viral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to be "falling in love all over again" as they partied to Beyoncé as her Renaissance World Tour came to Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a relatively rare trip out to watch the gig at SoFi Stadium on September 1, days before Harry is due to return to Britain for a charity event.

The couple were celebrating Meghan's mother Doria Ragland's 67th birthday and were joined by Abigail Spencer, her former co-star from Suits.

Meghan Markle gazes lovingly at Prince Harry at a royal visit focussing on youth employment services at a township in Johannesburg, South Africa, on October 2, 2019. More recently, the couple were spotted at a Beyoncé concert. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry was also seen watching soccer star Lionel Messi lead Inter Miami to a 3-1 win over LAFC at BMO Stadium on September 3 as the Sussexes took time to enjoy themselves after months of pressure on their working lives.

A video of the Sussexes enjoying Beyoncé, captioned "Meghan and Harry falling in love all over again," was viewed 1.4 million times and liked more than 106,000 times after it was posted on TikTok.

An on screen caption read: "When [Beyoncé song] 1+1 comes on and Meghan Markle and the prince look like they're falling in love all over again next to you."

The clip was posted with the message: "The way he had her close to him with his hand [a]round her waist and her head on his shoulder."

It comes after unfounded divorce rumors circulated in the media during months of fallout from Harry's memoir and the couple's Netflix show.

Another video suggested the couple were proving the British press wrong after media stories suggested Prince Harry looked miserable at the event.

A Daily Mail headline, for example, described him as "the gloomy-looking Prince," though they did also note Meghan's dancing.

Harry and Meghan had a tough start to the year after Spare and the Harry & Meghan documentary sent their U.S. net approval rating nose diving in January.

Then in June they were called "f****** grifters" by Spotify executive Bill Simmons after the collapse of their multi-year partnership with the streaming giant.

However, they have bounced back in U.S. polls and are preparing to inject new life into their public standing with Harry's Invictus Games tournament for veterans which begins in Dusseldorf, Germany, on September 9.

Before then, Harry will be in Britain to support WellChild, a charity he is patron of, at their annual awards on September 7, a day before the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

For now though, the couple have been taking time out from their busy working lives to enjoy themselves.

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.