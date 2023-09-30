How All of Prince Harry and Meghan's Media Projects Have Fared So Far

Since leaving the British monarchy in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have forged a new life and new careers for themselves in California as philanthropists and Hollywood industrialists.

Over the course of their time working in the U.S, the couple formed the Archewell Productions company to develop on-screen content, signing a partnership deal with Netflix, and also Archewell Audio, to generate podcast content, soon signing on to work with streaming giant Spotify.

In addition to these multi-million-dollar contracts, the couple also signed up to work with publishing giant Penguin Random House to write bestselling books.

Here, more than three years after Harry and Meghan left the monarchy, Newsweek looks at the couple's high-profile media projects and the reaction they've received so far.

Archewell Audio Holiday Special Podcast

In December 2020, 11 months after formally splitting from the monarchy, Harry and Meghan released their first piece of media content through a multi-million-dollar partnership with streaming giant, Spotify.

The 33-minute podcast holiday special, issued under the Archewell Audio production company banner, contained a number of cameos from Harry and Meghan's famous friends, including Tyler Perry and Elton John, as well as narration from the royals themselves.

The episode focused on the impact that 2020 as a year had on communities through COVID and served as a reminder to "hold on to the lessons we've learned about how important it is to take care of one another and how meaningful our connections are, even when they're physically impossible."

The episode was a one-off and received mixed reviews from entertainment critics.

Britain's The Guardian newspaper gave the show three stars (out of five), describing Meghan as "super-slick" and "NPR-confident," though voiced confusion over the royal couple's decision not to interview their guests, instead asking them to record audio diaries that were edited in.

The Me You Can't See

In May 2021, the Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey-fronted mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, debuted on Apple TV+.

The show featured in-depth interviews with public figures such as Lady Gaga and Glenn Close, as well as a revealing discussion with Harry about the mental strains he faced after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was 12 years old.

The prince also discussed with Winfrey the impact that media and palace negativity had on the mental health of his wife.

The show debuted two months after Harry and Meghan's bombshell sit-down with Winfrey which sent shockwaves through Buckingham Palace.

The overall reception to the show was positive. It became the most viewed series globally on the Apple TV+ streaming platform and continues to hold an 87 percent critics score on review site, Rotten Tomatoes.

The Bench

In June 2021, Meghan published her first book as part of a deal signed with Harry and publishing giant, Penguin Random House.

The children's story was titled The Bench, and stemmed from a poem written by Meghan which she gave to Harry as a Father's Day gift. The narrative follows the developing relationships between fathers and sons.

The book was illustrated by artist Christian Robinson and featured a depiction of Harry and the couple's young son, Prince Archie.

Though not universally praised for its literary merit, the book was positively reviewed by many critics, with Sarah Lyall of the New York Times describing it as a "sweet little tale."

Within a month of its publication, The Bench topped the New York Times bestseller list in its children's picture books category.

Archetypes

Following Harry and Meghan's holiday special podcast in December 2020, the couple did not release any further content for over a year with partner Spotify.

In March 2022, it was finally announced that Meghan would release a solo podcast series that summer titled Archetypes with the goal to "dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back" over 12 in-depth episodes.

The show debuted in August 2022 and featured episodes on labels such as "Diva," where Meghan interviewed pop star Mariah Carey; or "Bimbo" featuring Paris Hilton; and "Ambitious" with Serena Williams.

The show took a one-month hiatus after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and wrapped in December.

The show received widespread media coverage in its early episodes. The coverage lessened as the series continued and as Meghan reduced the number of personal revelations.

In December, Archetypes won a People's Choice Award, and later a Gracie Award. However, the show's legacy was thrown into question when Spotify and Archewell Audio announced their decision to mutually "part ways" in June 2023.

Both parties said they remained proud of Archetypes, which signaled a second season would not be in development.

The message of Harry and Meghan's mutual split with the streaming giant was undermined in the days after the announcement, when Spotify executive Bill Simmons described the couple as "f****** grifters" on his own podcast.

Harry & Meghan

Harry and Meghan's most anticipated joint media project to date has been their eponymous six-part docuseries developed with streaming partner, Netflix.

The show was confirmed to be in development by Meghan in October 2022 and was released in two installments that December.

Narratively, the series contained a number of explosive royal bombshells, charting the course of Harry and Meghan's romance and also their dramatic split with the monarchy.

The show was met with negative reviews in Britain and holds a 46 percent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, against a 19 percent audience score.

Despite this, the show was a smash hit for Netflix, breaking its record for the fastest-streamed docuseries debut with over 81.6 million hours watched in its first four days on the platform.

Live to Lead

Within two weeks of the release of Harry & Meghan, the couple dropped their second docuseries on the Netflix platform, in the form of an informational show featuring interviews with high-profile figures from around the globe.

Despite featuring introductions from Harry and Meghan and episode subjects like former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and climate activist Greta Thunberg, the show failed to attract a large audience.

Released on December 31, 2022, the show maintains a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 16 percent, with a nil critics score owing to an insufficient number of reviews to generate a rating.

Live to Lead failed to make the Netflix Top 10 global charts.

Spare

Following Meghan's debut book for Penguin Random House, Harry announced his own project, a memoir promising a "raw" and "unflinching" account of his life story written not as a "prince" but as the "man" he has become.

The memoir was titled "Spare" after the British upper class saying of "heir and a spare," which was used to describe having more than one child: The heir to inherit and a spare in case the heir died. Harry wrote that he faced being labeled the "spare" to Prince William's "heir" throughout his life.

The book was published on January 10, 2023, after being leaked to the press a week earlier.

Spare sold more than 1.4 million copies on its first day, becoming the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time.

The prince included several bombshell claims and allegations against his family and the media in the book, taking particular aim at stepmother, Queen Camilla, and brother, William.

The book received mixed reviews, matched by the response from the general public. As a result, the prince saw himself mocked on late-night TV shows. A wider negative impact was felt in regards to his general popularity, which sank to its lowest level on record on either side of the Atlantic.

Heart of Invictus

Archewell Productions' third project for Netflix was a five-part docuseries following veterans competing in the 2022 Invictus Games, held in the Netherlands.

Harry was the executive producer of the show, which contained interviews with the royal about his own experiences in the armed forces, as well as the Invictus Games in general. He co-founded the Games in 2014 as an international platform for wounded, sick and injured veterans to showcase their recovery through sport.

The show debuted on Netflix on August 30, 2023, and though received positive reviews, failed to attract the sizable audience enjoyed by the Harry & Meghan show.

Heart of Invictus failed to reach the Netflix Top 10 charts either globally or in the U.S. and U.K. domestic markets. It currently holds an 86 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating against a 78 percent audience score.

