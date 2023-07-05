Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Papped by Thomas Markle's Friend

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been pictured going about their private lives by a photographer who launched a YouTube channel with Thomas Markle.

Karl Larsen was credited on pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex published online by the Daily Mail on July 2, which showed them arriving at an office in Santa Barbara, California.

He shared an image of the coverage on his Instagram stories, writing: "So nice to see my friends Harry and Meghan on Friday before they get away for the long weekend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in New York City on May 16, 2023. The couple have been pictured going about their private lives by a photographer who launched a YouTube channel with Meghan's father. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

"Please do not believe the media. They are very much in love, and are happy together nothing but smiles and laughter here."

The tone of Larsen and Markle Sr.'s YouTube channel "Remarkable Friendship" is very different, however, as the pair are repeatedly critical of Harry and Meghan.

On it, Meghan's father takes a swipe at Harry for an interview he gave in 2021 to James Corden while riding around Los Angeles in an open-top bus.

He said: "It amazes me that a man that tells me 'don't talk to anyone' rides on the top of a bus down Hollywood Boulevard doing an interview.

"It amazes me that they go on Oprah Winfrey for hours and talk and expose things they shouldn't be exposing to anyone.

"I think its so disrespectful to the royals. I am basically what you'd call on the queen team. And I have great respect for all the royals."

Markle Sr. also used the channel to say he would give evidence in his other daughter, Samantha Markle's, lawsuit against Meghan, over her interview with Winfrey.

In March 2022, he said: "There are so many obvious, obvious lies that are immediately challenged that I can't imagine Meghan even going into the court with this. I think she should settle because she can't defend the things she said."

Samantha's case was thrown out before being resubmitted but Meghan has applied for it to be finally and definitively thrown out again.

Larsen also suggested to Markle Sr. on YouTube that they buy the house next door to Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, his ex-wife, which was on the market at the time.

He said: "I have some news to tell you about Doria's house. I was just driving by and I noticed that the house next door to Doria was not only for sale for $1.5 million but they were also having an open house when I drove by.

"And I thought about you and I, that we could go in together and buy the house next to Doria and we could do our show from L.A. instead of here and then that way you would be closer to your grandkids."

At the time, Larsen told Newsweek: "That's half of a joke. I said it would be great, we could open up bed and breakfast and have people that love our YouTube channel come and stay with us. I'm an entrepreneur, so… But of course, I was joking but yet if he was full force that wanted to do it then it would happen."

