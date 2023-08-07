Why Prince Harry Told Meghan Markle Not to Pose for 'Iconic' Photo

Since their marriages to Prince William and Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have often been compared to their husbands' late mother, Princess Diana, through their clothes, their appearance in photographs and their work.

Diana's death at the age of 36 after a 1997 Paris car crash while being pursued at speed by members of the paparazzi has been spoken about by both William and Harry, chiefly how each was affected when they were just 15 and 12 years old.

While both princes have honored their mother by giving sentimental pieces of her jewelry to their brides, each brother has raised concerns about the impact that too close a comparison to their hugely popular mother could have.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed in Windsor, Berkshire, England, July 26, 2018. In his memoir, "Spare", Harry revealed that he asked Meghan not to pose in front of the Taj Mahal during a trip to India while they were dating. Karwai Tang/WireImage

In his engagement interview with Kate in 2010, William said that there was "no pressure" for her to step into his mother's shoes in her public role.

"There's no pressure; like Kate said, it is about carving your own future," he added. "No one is going to try to fill my mother's shoes. What she did was fantastic. It's about making your own future and your own destiny, and Kate will do a very good job of that."

For his part, Prince Harry has spoken less explicitly about the impact of comparisons between his wife and his late mother. However, he provided a rare insight into how he was keen to avoid this in his early relationship with Meghan, in his memoir, Spare, published in January.

The 410-page work became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time and earned Harry equal measures of praise and criticism. In Spare, he described his upbringing, how the death of his mother impacted his development, his army years, his relationships with Prince William and King Charles, and the course of his romance with Meghan.

In a chapter recounting the developing stages of their relationship in 2016, the prince wrote about how he had requested that Meghan not pose for a particular photograph on a private visit to India, specifically to avoid the tabloids linking her to Diana.

Describing a dinner he had with Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, in late 2016, the prince wrote: "Meg had just done a trip to India with World Vision, working on menstrual health management and education access for young girls, after which she'd taken Doria on a yoga retreat in Goa—a belated celebration of Doria's sixtieth birthday. We were celebrating Doria, celebrating being together, and doing it all at our favorite place, Soho House at 76 Dean Street.

"On the subject of India: we laughed about the advice I'd given Meg before she'd left," Harry added. "'Do not take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal.' She'd asked why and I'd said: 'My mum.'"

In Spare, he wrote that he had said to Meghan: "My mother had posed for a photo there, and it had become iconic, and I didn't want anyone thinking Meg was trying to mimic my mother."

"Meg had never heard of this photo," Harry added. "And found the whole thing baffling, and I loved her for being baffled."

Diana's photo session at the Taj Mahal in 1992 produced some of the defining images of her public life, becoming a powerful illustration of the breakdown in her marriage to the then-Prince Charles.

Princess Diana sits in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, February 11, 1992. The photoshoot was widely commented on as the princess appeared at the romantic site without husband, Charles, during speculation about the state of their marriage. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The couple paid an official visit to India in February 1992. The prince had visited the Taj Mahal—a mausoleum complex in Agra built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahān for his wife Mumtaz Mahal in the 1600s—during a previous visit before his marriage.

The Taj Mahal has become a site synonymous with love and romance, owing to its having been built as a testament of Shah Jahān's love for his late wife. When Charles and Diana scheduled a visit to India in 1992, among rumors of affairs and strains in their marriage, the press pounced on the fact that Diana turned up to the Taj Mahal alone.

The princess posed for photographers sat in front of the mausoleum on her own, while Charles attended meetings elsewhere in the area. When a journalist following Diana for the visit asked what she thought of the Taj Mahal, she replied that it was a "very healing experience." When asked what she meant by "healing," Diana said: "You can work that out for yourself."

The images from the shoot became widely used when Diana and Charles eventually announced that they were formally separating just nine months later.

For her part, Meghan has rarely spoken about Diana publicly. In her engagement interview, like Kate, she referenced the princess whose jewelry collection had been appropriated to make her engagement ring.

"I think everything about Harry's thoughtfulness is—and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it's so important to me to—to know that she's a part of this with us," Meghan said.

"They'd be thick as thieves," Harry said of his wife and late mother. "Without question. I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends with Meghan."

In the couple's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, released last December, the duchess shared a touching moment with Prince Archie, in footage of the mother and son looking at a framed photograph of Diana.

"Who's that?" she asked Archie as they looked at the photo. "Grandma? Yeah. It's your Grandma Diana."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

