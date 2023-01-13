Harry and Meghan's Body Language Secrets Using Green Line Relationship Test

The relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been under the microscope for years, especially in recent weeks in the lead-up to the release of their Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir Spare.

But how would the royal couple's relationship fare according to the "green line rule"? The theory—which, while popular with some online, is not based on science and has been debunked by body language experts—posits that a couple's posture when standing next to one another is a prime indicator of their dynamic.

The theory took the internet by storm last April when TikToker @jackmacbarstool analyzed an image of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson standing next to each other based on the green line test.

Proponents of the "green line rule" or "green line test" claim that the way a couple positions themselves next to one another, especially when posing for pictures, is a key indicator of who is in charge.

Newsweek spoke to body language experts who analyzed pictures of Harry and Meghan and what they might say about their relationship in the context of the green line test.

Dr. Carole Lieberman, a board-certified forensic psychiatrist, told Newsweek: "The green line rule is too simplistic. It does not tell the whole story about a relationship. The person leaning in could be doing so to control or overpower their partner, or the opposite—they could be feeling more dependent on their partner. To use body language to judge a relationship, you need to look at where all the parts of their body are, their facial expressions, and so on," the psychiatrist said.

'Harry Is Either Standing Upright And Separate, Or Leaning Away — Although Meghan Is Controlling Him, He's Not Really Happy About It'

Analyzing the photos shown further below, Dr. Lieberman said these images do not reflect the more typical body language that the couple has when they're together.

She said: "Typically, Meghan has her hands on Harry somewhere, essentially indicating ownership and warding off anyone who might dare to come close to him. Sometimes she leans in, and sometimes he leans in."

"However, as their relationship has progressed, Meghan's body language has indicated that she feels more in control of Harry. She is the puppeteer pulling the strings," she said.

The common theme of these photos shows "Harry either standing upright and separate, or even leaning away from her, and looking wary. This shows that, although Meghan is controlling him, he's not really happy about it," Dr. Lieberman said.

'Photos Mirror What Is Happening In Our Lives, One Snapshot Does Not Explain A Relationship'

Body language expert Alison Henderson, the CEO of Moving Image Consulting, told Newsweek: "Photos mirror what is happening in our lives. One snapshot does not make a relationship and [that] is why the 'green line test' was so quickly debunked."

"When they were first in love, there was more leaning into one another and physical touching. The Netflix documentary obviously used photos and videos chosen to highlight this physical connection," she said.

Henderson said the photo of the couple from October 2018 (seen above on the left) highlights the couple as newlyweds and being new to royal engagements. Meghan is seen behind Harry, not side by side, and the couple is holding their hands rather than letting them hang at their sides.

"In this instance, Harry looks slightly more at ease than Meghan as he has been on royal duty his entire life. They have also just announced Meghan's pregnancy. Meghan's hand position is likely a natural reaction to protecting her baby," Henderson observed.

By the September 2021 photo (seen above in the center), "the couple is complete," now being a family of four.

The body language expert said: "They are still connected, with Meghan's shoulder touching Harry's chest. Solid in their relationship, [so] they don't need to be holding hands and let their hands fall relaxed at their sides. Meghan looks tired (mom of two) and Harry is smirking a little with the right side of his smile raised slightly. The Oprah [interview] bombshells have already exploded. Does Harry's expression hint at more to come in the documentary and autobiography?"

But typically, Harry and Meghan have shown more affection than other royal couples in their body language.

"When they are relaxed and 'in their element,' like the outdoor Invictus Games photo [seen above on the right], smiles are genuine with crinkles at the eyes and there is usually some connection like holding hands or arms around one another," Henderson said.