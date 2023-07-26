Prince Harry and Meghan's Post-Royal Life Is a 'Botch Job'—Bethenny Frankel

Reality star Bethenny Frankel took to TikTok on Thursday evening to vent frustration at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claiming that their lives since leaving the royal family back in 2020 have been the "biggest botch job ever."

Despite the couple not making any official joint public appearances since May, Frankel advised that they "go away for a long time" and "close the mouth" in a video shared to her 1.4 million followers.

Since leaving the monarchy and moving to the U.S. in 2020, Harry and Meghan have experienced a number of public highs and lows which have resulted in widespread media coverage, including backlash against their entertainment projects, the recent split with streaming partner Spotify and a paparazzi car chase in New York.

In recent years, Frankel has become a regular social media commentator on the couple's actions, presenting her views from the position as an entertainment industry insider.

In January, the reality star accused the couple of behaving more like Real Housewives than royalty, after they released a six-part Netflix series and 410-page memoir revealing details about behind-palace-walls family arguments.

"Meghan really is playing from the Housewives handbook," she said.

In the new video assessment of the royals, posted on Thursday, Frankel questioned how the couple who appeared to have a world of opportunities since leaving the monarchy had ended up with negative press. "How could someone botch something so badly?" she asked.

"I almost feel badly, like I think I do feel badly, because I can't imagine having so much at your fingertips and letting it all slip away because of living inside your own head," she said. "And thinking every single thing that you do and say and want is so fascinating that you should be accepting awards at podiums around the world."

It is unclear what prompted Frankel's latest outburst, but she asked fans: "How do you do every single thing wrong?"

In a later comment she noted that she'd "never seen a botched job like this in my life, personally, professionally. I just, I can't imagine going from hero to zero like that."

This reference comes as the couple saw their popularity plummet on either side of the Atlantic earlier this year after they faced backlash following their Netflix and publishing projects. Despite this, polling for Newsweek has shown that in recent months, the couple has begun to regain support among the American public.

On where Harry and Meghan should go next with their careers, Frankel said: "Go away for a long time and basta, and close the mouth."

She also referenced the duchess' rumored and disputed working partnership with Christian Dior, together with the parting of ways with Spotify after which the couple were labeled "f****** grifters" by an executive. Frankel went on to suggest: "Like, just quiet down for a really long time or just like, go on like the Real World or something, I don't know."

So far, Harry and Meghan have made no public response to Frankel's repeated commentary. They last attended an official event together in New York on May 16, where they were guests at the Women of Vision awards at which Meghan was being honored for her advocacy work for women and girls.

It was after leaving this event that the couple were involved in what was later described by their spokesperson as a "near catastrophic" car chase with the paparazzi.

The couple have not released details of upcoming public appearances, however, though as yet unconfirmed, they are likely to travel to Europe in September for the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany.

