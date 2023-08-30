Prince Harry's new docuseries Heart of Invictus reveals a number of touching insights over its five-episode run which debuted on Netflix on Wednesday, ranging from the royal's own experiences in the armed forces to following a group of Ukrainian veterans during the outbreak of war in their country.

A key theme to the series was mental health, charting the journeys taken by wounded, sick or injured veterans as they gathered to compete in the 2022 Invictus Games held in The Netherlands.

As well as the moving testimonies of personal strength and challenge, the series included a number of touching moments in the relationship between Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Meghan has attended every Invictus Games event since 2017, when it was held in Toronto, Canada, where she was living at the time she was dating Harry. Together the couple have shared a number of affectionate moments during the games over the years.

Here, Newsweek looks at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sweetest Heart of Invictus moments.

"Haven't Done This For a While"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed at the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York, November 2021. Featured in "Heart of Invictus." Netflix

One of Meghan and Harry's earliest joint appearances in Heart of Invictus comes in the show's opening episode and follows the couple as they attended the Salute to Freedom Gala for veterans in New York.

The event took place in November 2021, and was the couple's first major gala appearance since their separation from the monarchy a year earlier and their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey which aired that March.

In a touching behind-the-scenes clip, Meghan and Harry are seen hand-in-hand entering the gala, as the prince tells his wife: "Haven't done this for a while!"

Meeting Side-by-Side

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed at an Invictus Games meeting in The Netherlands, 2022. Featured in "Heart of Invictus." Netflix

In the fourth episode of the Heart of Invictus show, Harry and Meghan are shown taking part in a number of events ahead of the 2022 Invictus Games opening ceremony which was held in The Hague, The Netherlands.

In one clip, the royal couple are seen side-by-side at the head of a meeting table with members of the Invictus Games team, as well as the executive director of their Archewell Foundation, James Holt.

The couple are known to regularly work together, even sharing a desk at their Montecito mansion in California. In a 2022 profile for The Cut magazine, Harry revealed what it was like working with his wife.

"Most people that I know and many of my family, they aren't able to work and live together," he told journalist Allison P. Davis. "It's actually really weird because it'd seem like a lot of pressure. But it just feels natural and normal."

Opening Ceremony Hand-in-Hand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed holding hands ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Invictus Games. Featured in "Heart of Invictus." Netflix

In a brief clip captured behind-the-scenes at the 2022 Invictus Games opening ceremony, Harry and Meghan were seen hand-in-hand as they each prepared to make speeches on the main stage.

Meghan had the task of introducing her husband, and to do so she paid a touching fashion tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana.

The twisted bodice detail bodysuit designed by New York label, Khaite, bore a striking resemblance to a Catherine Walker dress worn by Diana in her last photoshoot with Mario Testino before her death in 1997.

Royal Kiss

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed sharing a kiss at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Featured in "Heart of Invictus." Netflix

In her introductory speech at the Invictus Games opening ceremony, Meghan paid tribute to her husband, noting her pride in his work and achievements on behalf of the veteran community.

"It is my distinguished honor to introduce someone that I think you'll all be very excited to hear from," she began. "He has also spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you."

"I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same because he is your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and 10 years of military service.

"He's the founder of the Invictus Games, and the father to our two little ones, Archie and Lili. Please welcome my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex."

On taking to the stage, Harry thanked his wife with a kiss that quickly went viral among fans on social media.

Speech Preparation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed discussing the prince's speech at the 2022 Invictus Games in The Netherlands. Featured in "Heart of Invictus." Netflix

In a touching scene shown in the fifth and final episode of Heart of Invictus, Harry was seen preparing for a speech during one of the tournament's events with Meghan.

The royal organized his annotated notes as he humorously attempted to pronounce the name of a Dutch dignitary who helped organize the games. During the scene, the Archewell Foundation's Holt helped the pair try to find the correct pronunciation, with an assistant finally looking to the internet for help.

Pride

Meghan Markle photographed watching Prince Harry speak during the 2022 Invictus Games in The Netherlands. Featured in "Heart of Invictus." Netflix

In a follow-up clip to Harry's speech preparations, the prince is seen delivering his thanks on stage, pausing at the name he had earlier difficulty with to a round of laughter from the crowd.

The camera cut to Meghan who in a touching moment was seen looking with pride at her husband on stage.

Heart of Invictus is available to stream globally on Netflix now.

