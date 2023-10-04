Prince Harry and Meghan's Synchronized Moments Highlighted in Viral Clip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's matching movements have become the subject of a viral video, after eagle-eyed fans spotted their in-synch moments during public appearances.

Harry and Meghan married in May 2018, after meeting through a mutual friend two years earlier. The couple undertook full-time working roles within the monarchy until January 2020, where they dramatically split from the royal family and moved to the U.S. with their young family.

Fans of the couple have followed their post-royal careers, which have developed in a range of ways and included the release of Meghan's podcast, Archetypes, and the publication of Harry's memoir, Spare.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on an official visit to Tonga on October 26, 2018. Footage of the couple's matching body language has gone viral on TikTok. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user sussexfans, clips from archive footage of Harry and Meghan mirroring each other's body language have been viewed over 100,000 times.

There are clips from a number of events the couple attended while they were still working members of the royal family in Britain. One clip shows the duke and duchess applauding in-synch during their attendance at the Royal Variety Performance in November 2018.

Additional footage also shows the couple during royal visits abroad to Ireland and Tonga, crouching and waving in time with one another.

One clip shows Harry and Meghan during their first official appearance together as a couple, taken during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

Meghan was living in the city at the time, as she wrapped up her filming responsibilities with the hit legal TV drama Suits, and she was maintaining a long-distance relationship with the prince.

The TikTok video has received in excess of 7,500 likes so far and numerous comments, many of which have praised the royal pair.

"The best royals the rf [royal family] ever had 🥰," wrote one user.

"They're absolutely gorgeous and loving ❤," posted another, with a further comment reading: "How do they even do those same movements ?🥰"

Since moving to the U.S., Harry and Meghan have made fewer official appearances, but they have maintained their public profiles through media releases, giving fans a greater insight into their private lives.

In December 2022, the couple released their six-part Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which documented the couple's romance and their experiences both before and after splitting from the royal family.

The show contained a number of self-shot scenes at the duke and duchess' family homes, and included their two children, Prince Archie (born in 2019) and Princess Lilibet (born 2021).

Recently, Harry and Meghan undertook a series of consecutive public appearances during the 2023 Invictus Games, held in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Harry founded the games as a platform for injured, sick and wounded veterans to showcase their mental and physical rehabilitation in 2014 and remained its founding patron after leaving the monarchy.

During the 2023 games, Harry celebrated his 38th birthday, with footage of crowds and Meghan singing him happy birthday at a sports fixture going viral on social media.

