Prince Harry's Book Is Already on Sale at Half Price

The price of Prince Harry's memoir has been slashed by retailers in Britain on the day of its release, following a wide-ranging publicity blitz undertaken by the royal in recent days, and after its content was leaked to the media last week.

Spare by Prince Harry is billed by publishers Penguin Random House as a "raw" and "unflinching" account of the prince's life, written "not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become."

As retailers opened to the public on Tuesday morning (some even scheduled midnight openings for those wanting the book early) Harry's first literary work was being offered at 50 percent off.

The United Kingdom retail price for Spare is £28 ($34) and is being offered through booksellers Waterstones, WH Smith, and Amazon at just £14 ($17).

Though the motivation for this reduction is as of yet unknown, such discounts are often applied to big releases in the competitive bookselling market.

The reduction in price also comes as Harry's popularity in the U.K. has plummeted in recent weeks. The number of Brits who hold a negative view of the royal is now two-thirds (64 percent) which is an increase from 59 percent just one month ago in December.

Social media users have been quick to highlight the reduced prices being applied to Spare. Journalist Antonello Guerrera took to Twitter to post: "Prince Harry book is already half price."

Prince Harry book is already half price https://t.co/OOgKLpJTxF — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) January 10, 2023

Broadcaster Benjamin Butterworth tweeted: "Can anyone tell me why Prince Harry's book is already half price? I was glad to save a few bob, of course, but I don't understand why retailers wouldn't maximise their takings on something so many want to buy."

Can anyone tell me why Prince Harry’s book is already half price? I was glad to save a few bob, of course, but I don’t understand why retailers wouldn’t maximise their takings on something so many want to buy. pic.twitter.com/IoPJ2Z1Y8b — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) January 10, 2023

While TV host, Daniel Boschmann, took the opportunity to take a lighthearted jab at the royal on Twitter, calling the memoir "Harry - And The Half Price Prince"—a play on the popular J.K. Rowling title, Harry Potter and The Half Blood Prince.

Harry - And The Half Price Prince. pic.twitter.com/cZsucQ8TTd — Daniel Boschmann (@boschmann) January 10, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

