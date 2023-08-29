Prince Harry's Reactions During King Charles and Camilla's Wedding Go Viral

Footage of Prince Harry at the wedding of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in 2005 has resurfaced, going viral on social media platform, TikTok.

The video highlights the prince's reactions during the wedding blessing ceremony at St George's Chapel and reception at Windsor Castle. His attendance was pulled into focus earlier this year when the royal discussed his father and stepmother's union in the record-breaking memoir, Spare.

Among the revelations about life behind palace walls, Harry revealed for the first time that he pleaded with Charles, alongside Prince William, not to marry Camilla.

"Willy and I promised pa that we'd welcome Camilla into the family," he wrote.

"The only thing we asked in return was that he not marry her. 'You don't need to remarry', we pleaded. A wedding would cause controversy. It would incite the press. It would make the whole country, the whole world, talk about mummy, compare mummy and Camilla, and nobody wanted that. Least of all Camilla. 'We support you', we said. 'We endorse Camilla', we said. 'Just please don't marry her. Just be together, pa.'"

King Charles and Queen Camilla (L) photographed on their wedding day, Windsor Castle, April 9, 2005. And Prince Harry (R) photographed at Windsor Castle, April 9, 2005. Footage from the royal wedding day has gone viral on TikTok. Hugo Bernand/ROTA/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images/Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user @ab0ut_r0yals on August 26, the viral clip shows images of the prince at the ceremony looking towards his father and Camilla, as well as posing for the official wedding portraits.

Some images of the prince smiling with the caption "Harry looks happy at his father's wedding" are contrasted with those where he looks reserved. The video has been viewed nearly one million times on the social media site so far, receiving in excess of 120,000 likes and over 320 comments.

A number of users have spoken out in support of the prince, with one comment reading: "I feel him."

"Him, questioning everything," wrote another, with a further adding: "He says in his book he is happy for them. She makes him happy."

In his memoir, and the interviews he's undertaken since, Harry spoke at length about his distrust of his stepmother, Camilla, who he accused of sacrificing him to the press to earn herself positive PR.

During the marriage blessing ceremony, Harry wrote that he did not watch the whole of the exchange taking place, saying: "I mostly kept my head bowed, eyes on the floor."

He also wrote that he felt that through marriage he was losing part of a link with his father, Charles. The prince had been Harry's sole parent since the death of Princess Diana in 1997, someone who publicly shared her negative opinion towards Camilla.

"I didn't relish losing a second parent, and I had complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar," Harry told readers.

"But I saw pa's smile and it was hard to argue with that, and harder still to deny the cause: Camilla. I wanted so many things, but I was surprised to discover at their wedding that one of the things I wanted most, still, was for my father to be happy. In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she'd be less dangerous if she was happy?"

Buckingham Palace did not comment on the prince's book or the claims made within it.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

