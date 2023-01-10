Prince Harry's 'Spare' Displayed Alongside 'How to Kill Your Family'

Prince Harry's book Spare has been displayed alongside How to Kill Your Family in a "light hearted," but "certainly intentional" take on his allegations against the royal family.

Independent store Bert's Books, in Swindon, England, created the display in its front window after having several copies left over from a box of 12.

A staff member told Newsweek: "It was light hearted. It was certainly intentional, it wasn't an accident. The How to Kill Your Family book was in our window anyway because it was our best selling book of 2022.

"When we were putting Spare out this morning we thought, 'oh, let's put them together, it will be funny.'

"We sold a couple but we weren't expecting to sell a huge amount anyway because we're an independent bookshop and we cannot afford to do the discounts everybody else is doing."

On Twitter, Bert's Books wrote: "Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one. Seriously, we had to buy then in a box of 12 to fulfil a couple of pre-orders, so if you do want a copy, you can order it here."

Spare retailed in Britain at £28 (around $34), which is unusually expensive for a book in the U.K., and many of the bigger shops have been selling it at half price.

The book has been selling well in America, though, and it topped the Amazon non-fiction book charts on Tuesday, the day it was released globally.

It sat at No. 4 in the U.K. Amazon non-fiction charts on its first day, after a period of pre-sales.

Among Harry's account of his royal life, he described how Prince William physically attacked him, pushing him to the ground and into a dog bowl during an argument about whether Meghan was "rude."

The duke wrote: "He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

"I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Elsewhere, he described William's physical appearance: "I took it all in: his familiar scowl, which had always been his default in dealings with me; his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to mummy, which was fading with time."

And he discussed having Queen Camilla as a step mother: "I had complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar."

He even added: "I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she'd be less dangerous if she was happy."