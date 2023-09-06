Culture

Prince Harry's U.K. Visit Shows 'Hope has Faded' for Royal Reconciliation

By
Culture Royal Family Prince Harry King Charles III Prince William

Prince Harry's visit to the U.K. this week, just before the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death, raises questions about whether the rift between the royals could become permanent, a British TV show has heard.

Harry is confirmed to be attending the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday. It will be the prince's first public visit to Britain since he appeared in court to give evidence in his battle with tabloid publishers in June.

He canceled his appearance at last year's WellChild Awards ceremony when news broke that his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, was dying.

The prince has been patron of the charity which supports seriously ill children since 2007. It is one of the few organizations he maintained working ties with in Britain after splitting from the monarchy and moving to California in 2020.

Prince Harry in Britain
Prince Harry photographed at Windsor Castle, September 19, 2022. The prince will attend a charity awards show on September 7 in London, with reports suggesting he will not reunite with family while in the country. Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Though the prince will be in the U.K. around the anniversary of his grandmother's death on September 8, as well as the first anniversary of the accession of his father, King Charles III, speculative reports suggest that no family reunion will take place.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland and are expected to mark the occasions quietly. Harry will travel to Germany where the 2023 Invictus Games begin on September 9.

Nothing would prevent the prince and his father coming together at such a time, Newsweek's chief royal correspondent, Jack Royston, told Sky News anchor, Kay Burley, on Wednesday. However, if they don't do so, it would show that the royal rift that was deepened by Harry's bombshell Netflix show and memoir appears no closer to healing.

"He clearly could go up and see him," Royston said of Harry, suggesting the trip from London to Scotland wouldn't be to difficult to build into his schedule.

"Clearly he could if he wanted to, clearly he doesn't want to and I don't know that they [the royals] necessarily want to either."

This, Royston told Burley, begs the question "is there any hope for a reconciliation?"

"I think as soon as people stop trying it does feel like hope has faded significantly," he said.

"I can't think of anything in the coming years that will bring them back together and that will heal the rift, and I think it's entirely possible that we won't see as much of Harry in Britain any more."

The last time Harry attended an event with his family was for King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey in May.

The prince traveled to Britain without wife, Meghan, for the historic ceremony. However, there was no public show of reconciliation as he was not photographed interacting with his father or brother, Prince William, who bore the brunt of some of the heaviest criticism in Harry's Spare memoir.

Instead of returning to Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony to pose for the official family portraits, Harry was seen soon afterwards arriving at a London airport where he boarded a flight back to the U.S.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC