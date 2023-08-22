News

Prince Harry's Swipe at 'Villain' Camilla Goes Viral Before Key Diana Date

By
News Royal Family Prince Harry Queen Camilla Princess Diana

Footage of Prince Harry describing Queen Camilla as the "third person" in King Charles III's marriage has gone viral days before the 26th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

The Duke of Sussex also said he and brother Prince William felt Charles and Camilla's marriage would "cause more harm than good" in an interview with Anderson Cooper for "60 Minutes" in January 2023.

The comments, made during the publicity tour for his memoir Spare, triggered a furore at the time but have resurfaced as Diana fans prepare to mark the anniversary of her 1997 death in a Paris car crash on August 31.

A TikTok video comparing Harry's words in January to Princess Diana's own account of Charles' affair with Camilla and her love for her children went viral and has been liked almost 600,000 times and viewed 3.2 million times.

Prince Harry and Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla and Prince Harry stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London during Trooping the Colour on June 13, 2015. Harry described her as the "villain" of the story of the collapse of his mother and father's marriage. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In the post, Harry can be seen saying: "She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image."

Cooper then asks Harry why he and his brother did not want their father and Camilla to marry.

Harry replied: "We didn't think it was necessary. We thought that it was gonna cause more harm than good and that if he was now with his person, that… surely that's enough.

"Why go that far when you don't necessarily need to? We wanted him to be happy. And we saw how happy he was with her."

@queendianaspncer

i don't know if i like this edit #princessdiana #princessdianaedit #princeharry #princeharryedit #princewilliam #princewilliamedit

♬ som original - daisy

In the original interview, the prince went on to say "the need for her to rehabilitate her image" made Camilla "dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press.

"And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that."

The TikTok montage goes on to include clips from the audio tapes Diana secretly recorded for Andrew Morton for his biography Diana: Her True Story.

In one, Diana said: "I once heard him on the telephone saying whatever happens I'll always love you."

Morton published the transcript of the tapes in later editions of the book, after Diana had died, which show she continued: "I told him afterwards that I had listened at the door and we had a filthy row.

"When I arrived at Clarence House there was a letter on my bed from Camilla, dated two days previously, saying: 'Such exciting news about the engagement [to Charles]. Do let's have lunch soon when the Prince of Wales goes to Australia and New Zealand.'"

"That was 'Wow!'" Diana added.

The TikTok video also includes Diana describing Harry's 1984 birth: "Harry arrived, Harry had red hair, Harry was a boy. First comment was: 'Oh God, it's a boy,' second comment: 'and he's even got red hair.'

"Something inside me closed off. By then, I knew Charles had gone back to his lady."

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC