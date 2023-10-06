Prince Louis' Cheekiest Moments Become Viral Hit—Video

Prince Louis, the younger son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has become the subject of a new viral video, with royal fans praising the highlights compilation of his cheekiest moments at formal events.

Louis, born in 2018, has become a fan favorite at royal ceremonies such as Trooping the Colour for his unvarnished reactions, humorous faces and humanizing interactions with senior members of his family, including King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II.

The five-year-old prince was a highlight of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 and was a prominent guest at his grandfather's coronation service at Westminster Abbey in May.

The Princess of Wales and Prince Louis during the Platinum Jubilee pageant for Queen Elizabeth II on June 5, 2022. The prince has become the subject of a new viral TikTok video. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user the_royal_famili8 and captioned: "The funniest and funniest moments of little prince Louis," the clip, posted on October 5, features footage of the young royal from 2019 to 2023.

A number of the scenes shown highlight the prince's interactions during the Platinum Jubilee pageant, which took place outside Buckingham Palace on June 5, 2022.

The pageant saw the senior royals seated in a grandstand outside the palace gates watching an elaborate parade dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II, with Prince Louis and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in attendance.

Louis became the star of the show, seen in one clip running across the grandstand to sit on the knee of his grandfather, King Charles (while he was still the Prince of Wales).

The prince also sparked a parenting debate on social media during the three-hour event, when at one point he appeared to restlessly argue with his mother, Kate, by covering her mouth with his hand.

The moment was short-lived and subsequent footage showed him laughing and interacting with his royal cousins.

Also included in the viral video are clips taken of the prince's appearances on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. His first was made a year after his birth in 2019, on the day of Trooping the Colour, an annual royal ceremony marking the sovereign's official birthday.

Held in the arms of his father, William, Louis' first balcony appearance saw the infant learning to master the art of the royal wave, something he has continued to perfect over the years.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the coronation of their grandfather, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023. A video of the prince's cheeky moments has gone viral. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In 2022, the prince was seen happily chatting to his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on the balcony for the Jubilee Trooping, later photographed covering his ears and shouting as the loud military flypast went overhead.

Louis made a number of public appearances connected with King Charles' coronation in May, including attending the ceremony itself and the Buckingham Palace balcony moment, which was shorter than intended owing to the rain in London on the day.

Later in the year, the prince accompanied his parents and siblings to the Royal International Air Tattoo in Gloucestershire, where he was seen touring some of the military aircraft taking part in the displays.

The TikTok clip has become a social media hit, being viewed over half a million times in 24 hours and receiving in excess of 16,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the prince.

"Everyone has that one child in the family!! 😂" wrote one user.

"He's one cute kid 😂," posted another, with a further comment reading: "Gotta love [Louis]. He is the best."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

