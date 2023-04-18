Prince Louis' Cute Moment With 'Grandpa Charles' Resurfaces Online

Footage of Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son, Prince Louis, and his grandfather, King Charles III, captured during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of 2022 has gone viral on social media after fans uploaded an edited clip to video sharing platform TikTok.

Louis, aged four, became one of the breakout stars of the jubilee which consisted of a weekend of celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign. The young royal made his first consecutive appearances at senior royal events for the celebrations, attending the special Trooping the Colour parade and also the jubilee pageant outside Buckingham Palace.

Eagerly trained lenses of the media members covering the events captured the prince's endearingly cheeky behaviour across the celebrations, which included covering his ears during a Royal Air Force flypast at Buckingham Palace while chatting to his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and becoming restless at the pageant, arguing with his mother, Kate.

King Charles III (when Prince of Wales) photographed with Prince Louis during the Platinum Jubilee pageant at Buckingham Palace, June 5, 2022. A moment captured during the jubilee celebrations in 2022 of the pair has gone viral on social media platform TikTok. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

During the pageant—which saw Louis and his siblings, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, sitting in public view for over three hours—the youngest royal restlessly moved from the lap of one family member to another.

Shown in the viral TikTok video, posted by user royalwindsornews and viewed over 1.6 million times in 48 hours, Louis hopped onto his grandfather King Charles' (then Prince of Wales) lap.

During the event, online lip readers highlighted William asking Charles: "Grandpa, can Louis sit on your knee?"

To which Charles responded: "Of course." Charles then bounced his grandson on his knee while they watched the pageant process past the royal box.

A number of TikTok users have praised Charles for the apparent affection shown to and from his grandchildren.

"Grandpa Charles, Camilla smiling at the scene, Charlottes thumbs up, Louis comfortable on his grandfathers lap...a family," wrote one user of the clip.

"Ah that's exactly how grandpa's should be. my dad did the same thing with the great grandson at the ballpark today," posted another, with a further comment reading: "The ease in which Louis jumped on Charles lap really shows how they are in private. He's a loving grandpa."

The video has been widely circulated after the publication of a new royal biography looking at the life of the new King Charles ahead of his coronation, in which it is claimed that he is particularly close to his grandchildren.

King Charles III photographed with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George on Christmas Day, 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage

According to veteran royal reporter Robert Jobson's Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, published this month, Charles "dotes on Louis, who has formed a close bond with his grandfather."

"William and Catherine's children call King Charles 'Grandpa Wales'—from the time he was Prince of Wales—and they 'absolutely adore' him," Jobson wrote. "When he reads to them, doing the voices of all the characters, he has them spellbound; they particularly like J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter books."

Louis will celebrate his fifth birthday on Sunday, April 23, just weeks before his grandfather's coronation. Though Prince George is the only one of Charles' grandchildren to be confirmed as going to the coronation ceremony, it is likely that Louis and Princess Charlotte will participate in the wider weekend of celebrations.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.