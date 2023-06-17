Prince Louis' Facial Expressions At Trooping the Colour Spark Delight

Prince Louis' facial expressions were the source of online delight as the young royal joined King Charles III for his first Trooping the Colour parade since becoming king.

The event took place at Horse Guard's Parade in London, just a stone's throw from 10 Downing Street, with crowds also packed along The Mall leading up to Buckingham Palace to watch the royal procession.

Each year, Trooping the Colour is performed to celebrate the monarch's official birthday, which isn't the same as their actual birthday—in the king's case it falls in November. The king takes the salute from soldiers of the British Army's Household Division, of which he is Colonel-in-Chief with ceremonial battle flags, known as Colours, being paraded.

(Left to right) Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales ride in a horse-drawn carriage during Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade on June 17, 2023 in London, U.K. Photos of Prince Louis' facial expressions caused amusement with royal fans online. Rob Pinney/GETTY

Charles attended the ceremony on horseback, the first time this has taken place since the late Queen Elizabeth II did so in 1986. He was joined in the saddle by Prince William and Princess Anne, the Prince of Wales and Princess Royal respectively. Other royals watched on, including the Princess of Wales and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

All three children joined their mother in a carriage as it processed down The Mall, as spectators held up cell phones in the hope of getting pictures of the royals. Louis was seen making a number of cheeky facial expressions, including squeezing his nose and squinting, images of which were shared and celebrated on social media.

Cameron Walker, royal correspondent for British network GB News, shared a photo of Louis grabbing his nose with one hand, while sat between his older brother and sister. He commented "Photograph of the day," followed by the crown emoji.

This tweet was shared by a self-described "royal historian," based in the U.S., who wrote: "Prince Louis and his antics! Love this kid!"

Another Twitter user posted two photos in which Prince Louis appears to be squinting, while riding in a horse-drawn carriage with his mother and siblings. They added: "Prince Louis's expressions as always are so funny."

Prince Louis's expressions as always are so funny ahahaah pic.twitter.com/GwW7wnv3XX — Isa (@isaguor) June 17, 2023

A fourth Twitter user, who focuses on the British monarchy, shared a picture of Louis standing in front of his mother, with his cheeks puffed up and arms held out. They commented: "How can you not love him?!?"

🤭🤭🤭 how can you not love him?!? pic.twitter.com/ocAeyKK1hh — Kate’s Power Suit (@KatesPowerSuit) June 17, 2023

After the parade, members of the royal family went to Buckingham Palace, where they watched a military flypast of around 70 aircraft from the RAF. A version of this takes place each year, but Saturday's was larger than usual as it included aircraft that had been due to take part in a flypast to celebrate the king's coronation in May, much of which was canceled due to poor weather.

