Watch Prince Louis' Incredible Dancing at King Charles' Coronation

By
News Royal Family Prince Louis King Charles III Queen Camilla

Prince Louis won hearts at the coronation with his dancing, and a viral TikTok video of his moves has been viewed close to 7 million times.

The happy five-year-old was among guests at Westminster Abbey, in London, as King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned.

He then appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside his brother Prince George, nine, and sister Princess Charlotte, eight.

Prince Louis on Buckingham Palace Balcony
Prince Louis looks out over crowds of thousands of royalists from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in London, after King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation. The five year old won hearts with his dancing. P van Katwijk/Getty Images

Prince Louis stole the show with his adorably expressive response to events happening around him, just like at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

A video of Prince Louis dancing went viral on TikTok after being liked 378,000 times and viewed 6.9 million times.

In the footage, the young royal can be seen clapping, dancing and waving at thousands of royalists who gathered in London to witness the historic occasion.

@crownchronicles Prince Louis - need we say more? #princelouis #coronation #Royaltok #royal #royalfamily ♬ April (No Vocals) - The Young Ebenezers

One comment, liked more than 3,600 times, read: "I think he just created the new viral tiktok dance we didn't know we needed."

It was a long day for the youngster, who arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation service before 11am with his sister Princess Charlotte and parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Louis and Charlotte then watched their brother Prince George play a key role in the ceremony, helping carry the train of Charles' robe alongside other pages of honor.

They sat through a two hour ceremony before leaving a little after 1pm, with the Wales family sharing the second carriage in procession behind Charles and Camilla in the Gold State Coach.

Back at Buckingham Palace, they later emerged on the balcony to wave to the crowds gathered and watch a fly past by the Royal Air Force which was scaled down due to the rain.

The display still featured Red Arrows pilots from the RAF's aerobatic team who painted the sky in trails of red, white and blue.

George was not the only one to play a major part in the ceremony after Prince William paid his own personal homage to the king.

He said: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth
I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

Having spoken the words, William then touched the St Edwards Crown, which had already been placed on his father's head, and kissed Charles on the cheek.

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

