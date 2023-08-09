News

Prince Louis and Prince William's Childhood Dance Moves Compared

Prince Louis' famous dance moves during the Platinum Jubilee look unmistakably similar to Prince William's in archive footage that resurfaced on TikTok.

They say the apple never falls far from the tree and Prince Louis, 5, may have his dad to thank for the routine that won him many fans.

Prince Louis was the star of the show throughout Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, including at the pageant on the Sunday, June 5, when he was filmed dancing.

Prince Louis's Platinum Pageant Dancing
Prince Louis dances at the Platinum Pageant on The Mall, in London, on June 5, 2022. His moves have been compared to his father's. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

And a fan of the Wales family compared his moves to his father's in an old clip from William's childhood.

A video posted with the caption "Like WILLIAM, like LOUIS!" was viewed 82,500 times and liked almost 5,500 times after it was posted on TikTok.

The original poster added in a comment: "Little Louis isn't afraid to be himself, just like his father. Charisma runs through his blood."

@teamwalesfamily 🕺😊 Like WILLIAM, like LOUIS! . #princelouis #princeofwales #princelouisofwales #princewilliam #katemiddleton #katemiddletonstyle #walesfamily #charlotte #princeandprincessofwales #princesscharlotte #louisofwales #princelouis ♬ sonido original - TeamWalesFamily

One comment read: "Louis is all his dad when it comes to his energy."

Another read: "Prince Louis sure got his dads dance moves.. soooo cute."

Rugby star Mike Tindall, whose wife Zara was a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, told his The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast in June 2022 how the children were on a sugar high at the time.

He said: "Louis, he just wanted to have fun. And my two are always mischievous so it was trying to keep a lid on.

Read more

"There were lots of sweets out back though, so they had complete sugar highs."

Mike and Zara Tindall's daughters, Mia and Lena, were also in the royal box that day, along with their cousins Isla and Savannah, daughters of Peter Phillips, Zara's brother.

It is Savannah, now 12, who is visible in the background behind Louis and during the event she was seen giving her younger cousin a high-five.

Princess Charlotte also sits alongside Louis, while off camera he was also next to his mother Kate Middleton.

@crownchronicles Prince Louis - need we say more? #princelouis #coronation #Royaltok #royal #royalfamily ♬ April (No Vocals) - The Young Ebenezers

The Platinum Pageant was by no means the only time Prince Louis won over fans with his dancing, after an adorable display at King Charles III's coronation in May.

The prince was again spotted dancing, tapping along to the music and generally giving his all to the days events.

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

