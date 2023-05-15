Prince Philip's NSFW Photographer Outburst Resurfaces Online—Video

Archive footage of Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, giving an expletive-laden rebuke to a photographer has gone viral after royal fans uploaded it to social media network TikTok.

Philip was the notorious patriarch of the royal family following the death of his father-in-law, King George VI, up until his own death at the age of 99 in 2021.

Philip was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years and accompanied her during the majority of her public duties and engagements. During these he became known for his irritable and sometimes offensive off-hand remarks.

In the footage uploaded to TikTok by @the.royal.watcher, Philip is seen becoming growing impatient with a photographer taking a formal group shot before shouting: "Just take the f****** picture!"

The video was shot in 2015 at a special event marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain during World War 2. This battle saw the Royal Air Force and the Fleet Air Arm of the British Navy defending England's shorelines from Nazi air attacks. It lasted between July and October 1940.

Not seen in the viral video, Philip was joined at the photo call by his grandson, Prince William, his son and daughter-in-law, Prince Edward and Sophie Edinburgh, and his cousins by marriage, the Dukes of Kent and Gloucester.

Queen Elizabeth was not present at the event for her husband's outburst.

Captioned "Prince Philip Loses It 😂," the TikTok video has been viewed over 300,000 times since it was uploaded on Saturday, receiving in excess of 7,000 likes and 200 comments.

Many users have praised the royal for his forthright commentary.

"Prince Philip = my spirit royal," wrote one user.

"Prince Philip never suffered fools gladly, and usually said just what he felt! 🥰," said another, with a further comment reading: "Charles inherited his temper😂."

This last was borne out by Charles' own recent outburst, caught on camera just days after he became king in September 2022.

On a visit to Northern Ireland on September 13, Charles suffered a fountain pen malfunction leaving him with ink over his hands after signing a visitors' book at Hillsborough Castle.

"Oh God, I hate this pen!" he said angrily, before passing it to Queen Camilla and continuing: "Can't bear this bloody thing! [It's] what they do every stinking time."

The moment was caught by film crews covering the king's visits to the four kingdoms of the U.K. after his accession. It was widely circulated as it followed an earlier incident along the same theme.

Prince Harry famously spoke of his grandfather's formidable attitude towards photographers during a 2016 documentary celebrating Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday.

"If you're the photographer you're already bricking [British slang for "defecating"] yourself," he said, "because you know you've got three-shots before grandpa turns around and goes 'right that's it,' and then just gets up and walks off."

Philip's Battle of Britain F-bomb was not the first time his off-hand comments got him into trouble. The most politically damaging of his remarks was made during a royal tour in 1986, when he told a British student studying in China that he would return to Britain with "slitty eyes" if he remained in the country.

Philip died in April 2021 at Windsor Castle. Owing to restrictions put in place for the COVID pandemic, his funeral was limited to just 30 guests, with a large memorial service taking place a year later.

Philip was survived by his wife, Queen Elizabeth, who passed away just 17 months later at the age of 96.

