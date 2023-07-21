Prince William's 'Acts of Service' for Kate Middleton Spotted by Fans

Prince William's interactions with wife, Kate, the Princess of Wales, have become the subject of a new social media video which has become widely shared on TikTok.

William and Kate marked their 12th wedding anniversary back in April and have seen their social media attention increase over the past year, since King Charles gave them the new senior royal titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after he took the throne in September 2022.

The couple have become the focus of a number of viral videos and posts in recent months, with eagle eyed fans quick to pick out any public displays of affection between the two.

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed in Birmingham, England, April 20, 2023. The royal couple have become the subject of a new social media video. Karwai Tang/WireImage

In a new video that has found popularity on the social network, TikTok, William's gentlemanly gestures towards his wife have been edited into a tribute clip which has received over 86,000 views and in excess of 9,000 likes. The clip has also received numerous comments, many of which have voiced praise for the royal couple.

Captioned "Thank u to my man," after a viral sound clip used in a number of TikTok videos, the post of William and Kate's highlights was uploaded to the site by user l0velycatherine on July 17.

One of the clips used shows the prince helping his wife button up a shirt worn during their first overseas tour to Canada following their royal wedding in 2011. This is followed by another clip of William giving Kate some archery pointers during a visit to the Kingdom of Bhutan in 2016.

One of the standout clips was captured in March 2022 by news cameras covering the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. The service is regularly attended by senior members of the royal family and for the occasion, Kate wore a bright blue coat-dress ensemble paying tribute to the Commonwealth flag.

Following the service, the couple met with members of a crowd who had gathered outside the abbey as it began to rain. Though Kate politely refused the offer of an umbrella from a royal aide, William ignored this and held an umbrella over his wife himself until they got to their waiting car. This moment inspired a number of social media posts at the time.

"She's so pampered by William and we love to see it," wrote one TikTok user of Kate on the new video post.

"My ultimate power couple," wrote another, with a further comment reading: "His love language is acts of service."

The Prince and Princess of Wales (when Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) photographed on Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey, March 14, 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

This last comment relates to the 1992 relationship advice book by author Gary Chapman, titled The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate. In the book, Chapman outlines the "languages" and claims each person has a primary affiliation with one or the other. The languages he termed are the acts of: service, gift-giving, physical touch, quality time, and words of affirmation.

This concept has become increasingly popular in recent years with Chapman's five languages working their way into common parlance.

