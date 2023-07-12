Prince William's Basketball Skills Are a Match for Princess Diana

Prince William's skills on the basketball court have become the focus of a new social media video as they've been compared to those of his late mother, Princess Diana, who took her turn shooting hoops at an engagement over three decades before him.

William is known to be a fan of a range of sports, playing soccer throughout his youth, and just this month the royal showed his prowess on the polo field, winning a charity match and getting rewarded by Kate, the Princess of Wales, with a rare public kiss.

Though Princess Diana isn't widely known to have partaken in team sports, she was an avid fitness fanatic, regularly attending the gym near her home of Kensington Palace in London throughout the 1980s and 1990s, as well as swimming in the private royal pool at Buckingham Palace and playing tennis.

Prince William photographed on a visit to Sheffield, England, to launch his Homewards initiative, June 27, 2023. And (inset) Princess Diana photographed in Brixton, South London, July 1987. A new viral video has compared William's basketball skills to those of his mother. Cameron Smith/Getty Images/Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user @the.royal.watcher on July 6, the viral footage shows William tossing the rock during a visit to a youth center in Sheffield, England, in June. The prince made a couple of attempts at getting the ball through the net as members of the Reach Up Youth charity cheered him on.

The footage has been compared to a clip captured in 1987 of Princess Diana making a basketball shot during a visit to a community complex in Brixton, South London with the then Prince Charles.

William has often been compared to his mother in the years following her untimely death at the age of 36 from injuries sustained in a high-speed Paris car crash, most notably with regard to his physical appearance.

Recently, however, this similarity was pulled into question by Prince Harry, who described his belief that his brother was losing his resemblance to the princess as he ages.

In his memoir, Spare, released in January, Harry provided readers with a physical assessment of William, amidst their ongoing feud, from a meeting they had in 2021.

"I looked at Willy [Harry's nickname for William], really looked at him, maybe for the first time since we were boys," he wrote. "I took it all in: his familiar scowl, which had always been his default in dealings with me; his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, which was fading with time. With age. In some ways he was my mirror, in some ways he was my opposite. My beloved brother, my arch nemesis, how had that happened?"

William did not respond to his brother's claims or the memoir in general, in line with a "no comment" position adopted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William photographed on a basketball court during a visit to Sheffield, England, promoting the Homewards initiative, June 27, 2023. Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

Another way in which William has been linked to his mother more recently, relating to his visit to Sheffield in June, is through the charitable causes he supports.

The Sheffield visit was made as part of a national tour to launch a new initiative headed by the prince to work towards the ultimate goal of ending homelessness, a problem he was first introduced to by Diana in the 1990s.

William took over Diana's patronage and support of the homeless charities, Centrepoint and The Passage, when he became a working royal. In June he launched Homewards, a scheme providing a commitment of five years worth of funding and support to six homeless initiatives around Britain with the hope that the work they do can be replicated nationwide in future.

Speaking of the new program, William said: "In a modern and progressive society, everyone should have a safe and secure home, be treated with dignity and given the support they need.

"Through Homewards, I want to make this a reality and over the next five years, give people across the U.K. hope that homelessness can be prevented when we collaborate.

"I am fortunate to have seen first-hand the tireless work of people and organizations across the sector, the tangible impact their efforts can have and what can be done when communities are able to focus on preventing homelessness, rather than managing it."

In 2022, the prince wrote in an editorial for the magazine The Big Issue, that he hoped to continue Diana's legacy by introducing the cause she championed to his own children as they grow up.

"In the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organizations doing inspiring work to support those most in need—just as my mother did for me," he wrote.

"As she instinctively knew, and as I continue to try and highlight, the first step to fixing a problem is for everyone to see it for what it truly is."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

