Prince William's Comment About Having 'No More' Babies Shared by Fans

Prince William has become the focus of a new viral video after his comments regarding the possibility of a future royal baby resurfaced on social media site TikTok.

William and wife, Kate Middleton, married in 2011 and together have three children: Prince George, born in 2013; Princess Charlotte born in 2015; and Prince Louis, born in 2018.

Since the birth of Louis, royal fans have speculated on the possibility of any more children for the Prince and Princess of Wales, though several joking suggestions have been made by William that there are no plans to add to their family.

Prince William photographed in Windsor, England, January 2022. The prince's comments about any potential future royal children have gone viral on TikTok. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In January 2022, the prince affirmed this take publicly after Kate was photographed holding a baby during a royal visit to Burnley in Northern England.

Uploaded to TikTok by user royalfamilyslife, on July 4, footage of William and Kate's visit to Burnley has been viewed nearly half a million times in less than 24 hours.

Captioned "Prince William says no more babies," the royal jokingly says to a crowd of onlookers surrounding Kate and the newborn, "don't give my wife any more ideas!" He then added: "No more!"

In an extended version of the clip, not included in the TikTok video, the prince was shown telling Kate "you can't take her with you," as she handed the baby back to its mother before carrying on with the royal engagement.

The prince's comments have received in excess of 27,000 likes on TikTok, prompting numerous responses from other users. "He is not joking he told Kate no more babies," read one comment, with another saying: "He's got his heir, spare and +1, he's good."

This comment references the colloquial saying of "heir and a spare" which has often been linked to the British royal family, with those in direct line to the throne having two children; one to inherit as "heir" and the other as a backup as the "spare."

This saying was pulled into sharp public focus in January 2021 when William's younger brother, Prince Harry, published his 410-page bombshell memoir, which he titled Spare.

In his book, Harry made several references to being considered by members of his family, the media, and even himself as a lesser person because of the "spare" label that had been attributed to him throughout his life.

"Two years older than me, Willy [William] was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare," the prince wrote, going on to add: "I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy.

"I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life's journey and regularly reinforced thereafter."

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed with their three children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following Trooping the Colour, June 17, 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Today, William and Kate live with their three children at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Great Park, a short distance from Windsor Castle itself where King Charles lives when he is in that part of England.

George, Charlotte and Louis have all seen their public profiles increase since the death of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022, making more public appearances than before.

Most recently, the three royal siblings attended the coronation of their grandfather, Charles, in May and then in June made another joint appearance at the annual Trooping the Colour celebrations in London.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.