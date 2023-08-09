Prince William Faces Fashion Scrutiny as Royals Prepare for Scottish Summer

In Britain, fashion commentary has briefly turned away from its favorite royal, Kate, the Princess of Wales, to her husband, Prince William, ahead of the royals' annual vacation in Scotland this summer.

In recent months, British commentators have questioned why William—who took on the ancient Scottish titles of Prince and Great Steward of Scotland as well as Lord of the Isles last September—has not been seen to embrace the traditional Highland dress feature of the kilt.

Nearly all male senior royals have been seen wearing kilts while in Scotland since Prince Albert and Queen Victoria built a vacation home in the country's Highlands in 1852 known as Balmoral Castle. However, it would appear that the younger generations of the family have moved away from this form of national dress.

The kilt is a historic item of clothing, comprised of a single piece of cloth, wrapped around the waist, with its origins dating back to before the 16th century. The garment has been modernized over time, developing into what we know today, with most kilts being made of a tartan [multicolored woolen cloth with right-angled pattern] textile, often with pleats and a buckled closure.

The most high-profile wearer of the kilt in Britain is King Charles III. The monarch has embraced the aesthetic tribute to Scotland throughout his life. He was seen wearing an example most recently during a stay at the Castle of Mey on the north coast of Caithness, a former home of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, in August.

As the extended royal family are preparing to make their traditional visits to the Balmoral Estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, during the summer vacation, attention has turned to the king's eldest son to see if he too will honor the country in such an outward way.

William was photographed wearing kilts as a child, while staying in Scotland, often matching with his younger brother, Prince Harry. However, the royal appears to have removed the item from his wardrobe rotation once he reached his teenage years and has not yet reinstated them.

A number of articles in the British press have noted the pressure William faces to adopt the kilt. Scotland's independence movement continues with calls for a referendum, and the monarchy is seen as a powerful force to unite the nations.

Society magazine Tatler asked "To kilt or not to kilt? Pressure mounts for Prince William to don traditional attire–but fashion has always been on the side of Scottish chic." U.K. newspaper Daily Mail columnist Jan Moir told readers: "Prince William has sworn off kilts which are so beloved by his father–but won't he reconsider?"

On this subject, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Newsweek that, though the kilt is an important tool used by royals as a form of sartorial diplomacy, William's likes and dislikes should ultimately be respected.

"Kilts have, since the 16th century, been synonymous with Scottishness," Fitzwilliams said. "As the royal family are a unifying force in the nation, and have special links with Scotland as they have spent their summers at Balmoral since the mid-19th century, they have often been seen wearing kilts.

"There is now debate about why Prince William, who is Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, has not been seen publicly wearing a kilt since he was a child. Being royal undoubtedly means living a very different life from the rest of us, but it is one that is symbolically very important," Fitzwilliams added.

"However, we all have strong feelings about what we wear and how we look. In an age where, rightly, individualism is encouraged, it would surely be wrong to try to force a choice on someone who doesn't think it is for him.

"William and Catherine are the monarchy's future, and they do what they do brilliantly and with increasing confidence. Wearing something that you feel is inappropriate for you diminishes your self-esteem. William should be able to wear whatever he thinks is appropriate," Fitzwilliams said.

Prince William (left) and Prince Harry (right) pose with their father, King Charles III (when Prince of Wales) who is wearing a Balmoral tartan kilt in Scotland, August 1997. Harry wrote of his dislike of kilts in his memoir, "Spare." Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Though William himself has not spoken publicly either in favor or against kilts, his brother, Prince Harry provided some insight into how the younger royals may view the garments in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

In a section of the record-breaking book describing how his mother, Princess Diana, would dress her sons in matching outfits, Harry said he didn't bother about what he wore, except for one item of traditional dress.

"I didn't care about clothes, mine or anyone else's," he wrote. "So long as we weren't wearing kilts, with that worrisome knife in your sock and that breeze up your a*** [a**], I was good."

Though no plans have yet been confirmed, reports suggest that William, Kate and their children will travel to Balmoral to spend time with King Charles and Queen Camilla this summer, following a tradition they set when Queen Elizabeth II was alive.

The one-year anniversary of the late 96-year-old monarch's death will be marked on September 8. King Charles is expected to spend the day, which also marks his first year on the throne, quietly at his Scottish home.

