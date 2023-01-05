Prince Harry's account of being physically attacked by Prince William should be condemned by the same people who "clutched their pearls" over Will Smith's Oscars slap, according to a British actress and broadcaster.

Nicola Thorp nicknamed William the "Fresh Prince of Wales" in a viral Twitter post that called for "the same energy" to be applied to the future king.

Smith apologized for slapping Chris Rock on air during the awards ceremony in March, but Kensington Palace is yet to comment on Harry's account.

Thorp told her 65,000 Twitter followers on Wednesday: "The people who clutched their pearls at the Will Smith slap had better be giving the same energy to the Fresh Prince of Wales."

She added in another tweet: "Watch how people will twist this into Harry being at fault for speaking about getting physically attacked, rather than William being at fault for doing it in the first place."

An excerpt of Harry's memoir Spare, published in The Guardian, described how William arrived at Nottingham Cottage, in Kensington Palace, where Harry was living at the time already "piping hot" to talk about "the whole rolling catastrophe" of their broken relationship.

William said Meghan was "rude," "abrasive" and "difficult" while Harry accused his brother of echoing the media's narrative about her, according to the book.

Harry wrote: "He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after slapping Chris Rock on stage following a joke the comedian had made at the expense of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Polling by Q Score tracked how the actor's popularity tumbled due to the incident. Between January, before the slap, and July, after it, his positive rating went from 39 to 24 and his negative rating went from 10 to 26.

In July, Smith apologized in a YouTube video, saying: "It's all fuzzy. I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out. So, I will say to you Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk.

"I want to apologize to Chris' mother. I saw an interview that Chris' mother did. That was one of the things about that moment, I just didn't realize, I wasn't thinking, but how many people got hurt in that moment."

One major difference between the incident involving Harry and William is that there is no video footage, meaning people are not able to see what happened with their own eyes.