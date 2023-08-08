Culture

Moment Prince William and Prince Harry Reunited for Queen Goes Viral—Video

By
Culture Royal Family Prince William Prince Harry Viral video

Prince William and Prince Harry's moment of reunion as they came together to pay tribute to their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of her state funeral in 2022 has become the subject of a new viral video as footage from the event resurfaced on social media platform, TikTok.

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022, after which an 11-day mourning period elapsed before the monarch's state funeral. During this time, members of the late queen's family came together to take part in commemorative events, including vigils at the side of her coffin during her lying in state.

The queen's death brought with it an important milestone, with Prince Harry reuniting with his family for an extended period for the first time since moving to the U.S. in 2020 and conducting an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which was critical of his family.

Prince Harry and Prince William
Prince Harry and Prince William photographed during a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II during her lying in state at Westminster Hall, September 16, 2022. Footage from the tribute has gone viral on TikTok. IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle was with Harry in Britain at the time of Elizabeth's death to attend charity events. The duchess was also reunited with her in-laws for the first time since reports of the rift between the couple and the royals had become established.

Uploaded to TikTok by user, the_blazing_royals, on August 6, footage of Harry and Prince William leading the six other grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth for a special grandchildren's vigil at her coffin's side in Westminster Hall has been viewed over 100,000 times so far

William and wife, Kate, the Princess of Wales, had come under heavy criticism since Harry and Meghan's move to the U.S. and their interview with Winfrey. Meghan had revealed that Kate had made her cry before her wedding and Harry told the TV veteran that he and his brother were on "different paths."

The revelation that an unnamed member of the royal family had made racially insensitive comments about the skin color of the couple's unborn children had also opened the monarchy up to a wave of criticism. In the days after the interview aired, William broke his usual silence in the face of press questioning, telling a reporter: "We are very much not a racist family."

Harry was first reunited with William after the Winfrey interview during the funeral for Prince Philip in April 2021. The queen's death brought them together with their wives for the first time since 2020.

@the_blazing_royals 🥺🥰 #royalfamily #queenelizabethii ♬ original sound - Everything Royal 👑

In addition to showing footage of William and Harry leading their cousins in tribute to their late grandmother, the viral clip also contains photographs of the queen with her grandchildren who included: William; Harry; Princess Eugenie; Princess Beatrice; Lady Louise Windsor; James, Earl of Wessex; Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

The video has received in excess of 5,000 likes and numerous comments so far, many of which have referenced the royals' love for their grandmother.

"They all loved the dear granny so much she was a queen but she is also a grandmother #RIP," wrote one user, with another adding: "I get chills when I see them walking and taking their positions around her."

A further comment read: "Imagine having to grieve your grandma in public. I couldn't even imagine!"

Read more

William and Harry have not been seen to publicly interact since the state funeral in September 2022. Since then, the California-based prince released his six-part Netflix docuseries with Meghan about the struggles they faced within the royal system, and his 410-page memoir, which went into detail about the state of his relationship with his brother.

While Meghan remained in the States for King Charles' coronation in May, Harry made the journey to attend the Westminster Abbey ceremony, but he was not seen interacting with his brother or sister-in-law Kate and left the country just hours after it had ended.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

