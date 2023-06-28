Prince William's 'Iconic' Performance With Taylor Swift Praised by Fans

Footage of Prince William and Taylor Swift performing the 1980s hit song "Livin' on a prayer" with Jon Bon Jovi, during a charity dinner at Kensington Palace, has gone viral after fans posted an edited clip from the event to social media.

William, Swift and Bon Jovi were united in November 2013 while attending a gala dinner in honor of the homelessness charity, Centrepoint, which the prince has been patron of since 2005.

Both Swift and Bon Jovi performed during the gala, with William joining the pair at the end of the night in an extremely rare public musical performance for the royal.

Prince William (L) photographed with Taylor Swift during the Centrepoint charity gala at Kensington Palace, November 26, 2013. Footage from the event has gone viral on TikTok. J Hogan/Centrepoint/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user, thewaleschildren, on Tuesday, the video clip of the music break has been viewed over 250,000 times in less than 24 hours. The post has received in excess of 66,000 likes and 300 comments, many of which have praised Swift and also William for his willingness to take part in the fun.

"World royalty there, and William too," joked one TikTok user.

"Now that's a group of people you don't see everyday but I love it," wrote another, with a further comment reading: "This is iconic!!!"

The gala event raising money for Centrepoint contributed to a cause, which the prince continues to prioritize a decade later, announcing in June 2023 a new initiative that the prince hopes will help provide an example of how to end homelessness around the world.

On June 26, William announced the "Homewards" program, launched in collaboration with his joint Royal Foundation with Kate Middleton and six partner sites around the U.K.

The program commits to funding the six sites for five years, as well as working with experts and partners to provide expertise and advice to help people who find themselves without safe places to call home.

Speaking about the program, William said, per a press release: "In a modern and progressive society, everyone should have a safe and secure home, be treated with dignity and given the support they need.

"Through Homewards, I want to make this a reality and over the next five years, give people across the U.K. hope that homelessness can be prevented when we collaborate.

"I am fortunate to have seen first-hand the tireless work of people and organizations across the sector, the tangible impact their efforts can have and what can be done when communities are able to focus on preventing homelessness, rather than managing it.

"It's a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality."

(L-R)Taylor Swift, Jon Bon Jovi and Prince William photographed on stage at the Centrepoint charity gala, Kensington Palace, November 26, 2013. The trio performed a rendition of "Livin' on a Prayer" for guests. Dave J Hogan/Centrepoint/Getty Images

The prince is currently patron of two of Britain's leading homelessness charities, Centrepoint and The Passage. He was first taken to both by Princess Diana when he was a child in the 1990s.

In 2005, William accepted Centrepoint's patronship, which had previously been held by Diana.

William is not the only member of the British royal family to be linked to pop star Taylor Swift.

Most recently, the Wall Street Journal, reported that Meghan Markle had invited Swift to appear on her hit podcast, Archetypes. The series ran from August to December 2022 and over the course of 12 episodes aimed to "dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back." She has since parted ways with podcast partner Spotify.

Representatives for the duchess and Swift have not commented on the report.

