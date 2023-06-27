Prince William's 'Inner Child Moment' During Royal Event Spotted By Fans

A playful moment from Prince William during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show with his three children and Kate Middleton in 2019 has gone viral on TikTok, after fans shared an edited clip to social media.

William attended the flower show, an annual fixture in the late Queen Elizabeth II's working diary, over a number of years, but made a special visit in 2019 with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to see a garden co-designed by Kate.

The royal worked with landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White to create the special garden displayed at the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower Show, to inspire children to play and in amongst the natural world. The garden was named "Back to Nature" and was replanted in a new location after the show for children to enjoy.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Kate Middleton photographed at the Chelsea Flower Show, May 20, 2019. The royals attended a viewing of Kate's "Back to Nature" garden designed to encourage children to play and explore. Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user @pringeorgeofwales on Monday, footage taken from the special royal preview of the garden given to Kate, William and the couple's three children shows the prince taking a turn on a specially erected swing at its center.

Captioned "I guess he just showing his kids how it works....😅," the video has been viewed over 400,000 times in 24 hours and has received in excess of 88,000 likes and 100 comments.

A number of users commented on the prince's playful behavior and praised the young royals for their interactions in the clip.

"He was in his inner child moment," wrote one TikTok user.

"Let the man enjoy himself 😂," said another, with a further comment joking: "😂 Kate's got 4 kids."

In extended footage from the garden visit, not shown in the TikTok clip, both William and Kate were seen taking their children through the spaces curated to encourage collaborative play and exploration.

In one exchange, William asked George what he would rate the garden out of ten. When told the young prince's answer of "20," William responded: "20 out of 10? That's pretty good. I think mummy's done well."

The garden project has formed part of Kate's ongoing work with children and early years development as well as mental health. This work, which has grown over the course of her 12-year marriage, was solidified in January 2023 when the princess launched her "Shaping Us" campaign to raise awareness of the importance of the early years and to bring it to the national stage for discussion.

Kate Middleton photographed with school children on a viewing platform of the "Back to Nature" garden at the Chelsea Flower Show, May 20, 2019. Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

In 2021, the princess launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood which contributes funding and expertise for research and raising awareness for the subject area.

After the special preview of Kate's "Back to Nature" garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, the royal gave a tour to another high-profile royal, in the form of her grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, during her annual visit to the showground on opening day.

Dressed in a floral print dress by the Canadian-British designer Erdem Moralıoğlu, Kate was photographed welcoming the monarch to the garden with a deep curtsy. In response to the project, the queen made the comment to the garden's co-designers that: "I can't imagine how you've gotten so much in!"

