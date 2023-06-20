Prince William Jokes About His 'Sober' Concert Dancing in Resurfaced Clip

Prince William's joking comment about his dancing during the coronation concert of his father, King Charles III, in May has gone viral after footage from a Buckingham Palace garden party resurfaced on TikTok this week.

William hosted a garden party for members of the public from around Britain who have served their communities, alongside the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, just days after King Charles was crowned at Westminster Abbey.

Part of the weekend-long coronation celebrations involved a special concert for 2,000 people on the grounds of Windsor Castle which was then broadcast around the Commonwealth and featured performances from Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

The king and queen as well as members of the extended royal family gathered at the castle to watch the acts perform, with live coverage intermittently cutting to the royals and their dance moves.

Prince William photographed delivering a speech during the coronation concert at Windsor Castle, May 7, 2023. The prince discussed his dancing at a Buckingham Palace engagement later that week. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user, princess__jo on June 19, footage of William shows the prince discussing the concert with garden party guests.

When asked if he enjoyed the event, the prince responded: "I did, yes, thank you." Before being told by the guests: "We saw you dancing on TV."

"That wasn't dancing!" he joked. "As you may know, dancing sober is a terrible idea. But it was a fun weekend."

The prince also referenced the drone light show, which was staged after sunset above the palace at the close of the concert.

"I kept wondering what it must be like for people taking off from Heathrow [Airport], looking out and the pilot going: 'if you look under the left wing you'll see a giant whale.'"

"It must have been very weird for them. The drones are fantastic with what they can do."

The TikTok clip has received over half a million views, 31,000 likes and 1,000 comments so far with many users praising the royal for his self-deprecating sense of humor.

"He just gets better and better with age! Sweet, smart, gorgeous!! Just like his mum!!!" wrote one commenter.

"He master the art of chitchat, and is lovely and fun," said another, with a further adding: "What a charming gentleman."

The garden party commentary is the latest video relating to the coronation to reach viral numbers as the news footage of several members of the royal family from the evening has found its way onto social media.

One clip showed William's interaction with his two eldest children who accompanied their parents to the event, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8. The prince was spotted teasingly waving a flag in his children's line of vision during the performances.

Another clip focused on the curtsies offered by the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte to King Charles and Queen Camilla as they arrived in the royal box.

L to R: The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and the Prince of Wales photographed during the coronation concert at Windsor Castle, May 7, 2023. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

William played a central role during the coronation weekend, as first in line to the throne, and marked the end of the Windsor concert with a special speech honoring his father, in which he also made a dedication of public service.

"My father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported," he said. "Pa, we are all so proud of you.

"I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve, in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities. I wish I could mention you all. Your service inspires us. And tonight we celebrate you too.

"I commit myself to serve you all. King, country and Commonwealth. God, save the king."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

