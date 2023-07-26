Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Connection' Highlighted by Fans

William and Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales, have become the subject of a new viral video after fans highlighted several playful moments shared between the couple at royal engagements.

The royals celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in April 2023 and have regularly undertaken charity and community visits together throughout Britain and the Commonwealth. The couple have three children: Prince George, born in 2013; Princess Charlotte, born in 2015; and Prince Louis, born in 2018.

Uploaded to social media network, TikTok, by user princess__jo in July, the now viral video shows William and Kate joking with one another in clips caught by news cameras and videographers during official events.

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland, October 6, 2023. Clips of the couple's lighthearted royal engagement moments have gone viral on TikTok. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

One clip, at the beginning of the compilation, was shot as part of an official video, which was launched on the couple's YouTube channel in 2021. In the clip, William is seen warning his wife that the cameras were rolling. He joked: "By the way, you've got to be careful what you say now because these guys, they're filming everything!"

In response to this, Kate offered a laughing response: "I know!"

This is followed by footage of the couple during a visit to Northern Ireland in 2022. While meeting members of the community in Carrickfergus (the town from which the couple take their titles of Baron and Baroness Carrickfergus), Kate paused to hold a newborn baby while William watched on, chatting to a group of parents.

In another clip, shown in the viral video, the princess is seen trying her hand at bartending, pulling a traditional pint of cider during a visit to Cornwall in 2016 before handing it to her husband.

Taking the glass, the prince jokingly told his wife: "Oh, you're too kind."

The TikTok video has received over 100,000 views on the platform so far and has received in excess of 5,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised the couple and their lighthearted interactions.

"Just love this couple," wrote one TikTok user, with another adding: "Beautiful connection."

"Love these two," noted a further commenter. "Can't wait for them to be king and queen."

William and Kate have undertaken an increased number of joint engagements over the past year, since they took on the elevated royal titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In November, the couple embarked on a three-day visit to the U.S. where they attended the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston, and undertook a number of engagements in the city, including an evening watching the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat at the TD Garden arena.

The couple have also made a number of visits to Wales, Scotland and Cornwall while continuing their separate diaries of events, such as Kate's commitments to early-years charities, and William's own to homelessness causes.

Increasingly over the past two years, the couple's fans have taken to TikTok to post clips and edited compilations highlighting moments of their public displays of affection.

After their visit to Boston, a number of social media videos of this nature reached viral numbers and most recently, the couple's kiss during a charity polo match was met with praise online for coinciding with International Kissing Day.

Though the royals have a number of official social media accounts, they are not yet represented on TikTok with a verified channel.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.