Prince William and Kate Middleton's Dance Moves Compared—'More Shy'

Prince William is the dancing king, while Kate Middleton is "more shy," according to fans on TikTok.

Video clips of the Prince of Wales strutting his stuff went viral alongside a separate montage of the Princess of Wales to the tune of 1992 dance classic Rhythm Is a Dancer, by Snap!

The montage was posted with the message: "im sorry this is so funny," and it included the on-screen caption: "Catherine being a more shy dancer."

Prince William dances during a traditional Garifuna festival in Hopkins, Belize, on March 20, 2022. Kate Middleton dances at the Vaiku Falekaupule in Tuvalu, on September 18, 2012, in Tuvalu. Chris Jackson/Getty Images and Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

The clips include videos of both William and Kate dancing in Hopkins, a beach side village in Belize, where they learnt to dance the Punta during their March 2022 Caribbean tour in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Other clips show them dancing in Tuvalu, a South Pacific island, during a royal tour marking Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in September 2012.

One comment on the video read: "The fact that they had a good party era makes this even funnier."

Others said "the first clip of William is a vibe" and "Prince William just lives his life," while a fourth said: "The first clip prince William is like every prince [Ken] dancing in Barbie."

In Belize, William certainly made an impression on his dance partner, Laura Cacho, 57 at the time, who told People: "They really know how to dance. They took the culture from me and I didn't need to teach them. They're so good at it. They were excellent."

Vkeveen Martinez, then 15, from the Light of Hopkins dance group, helped coax the royals onto the dance floor and said: "It was amazing. It was a lot to get a prince out to dance, and I held his hand."

The TikTok video may not have done Kate justice on the earlier Diamond Jubilee tour of Tuvalu, however, as CBS reported at the time that she got up to dance multiple times, while William bided his time until later in the evening before he got involved.

Kate, according to the Daily Mail, joked that her husband had been practising his moves in preparation for the tour, while William later gave a dignitary his own assessment of the event: "Good, really good—an amazing evening."

These are just a handful of clips of the couple dancing and the verdict on who has the best moves could yet be swayed the next time one, or both, steps onto the dance floor.

