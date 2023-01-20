Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Funny' Speech Outtake Shared by Fans

Prince William and Kate Middleton's "funny" interaction in an outtake from the couple's 2021 St Patrick's Day message sparked a wave of praise for the couple as it was shared on social media.

The video, which was uploaded to Instagram by user katemiddleton_uk, has been viewed over 1.4 million times on the platform and received in excess of 150 comments.

The video features two clips from William and Kate's St Patrick's Day message, which was recorded during the COVID pandemic and broadcast on the Irish Foreign Ministry's official Twitter account.

For the occasion Kate wore a green tweed blazer with William wearing a matching green sweater, while he offered a greeting in the Irish language.

"We're delighted to wish you all a very happy St. Patrick's Day," Kate said after William's Irish greeting, to which he responded: "How did you get the easy bit!"

"We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few short weeks before all of our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic," he continued.

"The warm welcome we received everywhere was a testament to the friendship between our two countries, and the strength of the relationship between the U.K. and Ireland," added Kate.

"We know that for Irish people all around the world, today won't be the same as normal. We hope you can celebrate safely, in any case," William ended before the couple both offered a "Happy St. Patrick's Day."

We have a saying in the Irish language: 'Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine'



Meaning we live in each other's shadows.



It speaks to the interdependence of our world



Thank you to friends around the🌍 for these special #StPatricksDay greetings #GRMA



#GlobalIreland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/XHlB7sAxkp — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) March 17, 2021

The viral video, which has won the praise of fans on social media in recent days, features a behind-the-scenes clip from the beginning of the message in which Kate appears to offer her husband a quick tip to help with his Irish pronunciation.

"Dear, you don't need to roll your 'R,'" the princess said, to which William responded: "Do I not? Do you not need to roll it?"

The video then cuts to the clip of William asking how his wife ended up with the easy part of the greeting.

"Superb royal couple," wrote one commenter of the video, with another adding: "Too funny!"

The prince and princess have a special connection with St Patrick's Day, which has seen them celebrate the annual event by attending a parade staged by the Irish Guards regiment of the British Army every year since they married in 2011.

That year, Queen Elizabeth II made William the Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role which he fulfilled until 2023, when it was announced by King Charles III that he had appointed Kate as the new colonel.

After the death of the queen in September, Charles made William the Prince of Wales, with Kate becoming the new Princess of Wales (the first royal to use the title since Princess Diana). As such, William took over from his father as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, leaving Kate serving as the royal figurehead of the regiment she formed a close relationship with over the past 11 years.

Each year, when Kate attends the St Patrick's Day parade of the Irish Guards she pays a subtle tribute to the occasion through her dress. The princess wears a green outfit to match the shamrocks that she hands out to he battalion on parade (apart from 2013, when she wore a brown maternity coat and 2016, when she didn't attend).

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

