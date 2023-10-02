Prince William and Kate's Key Difference Highlighted in Viral Clip

The Prince and Princess of Wales' contrasting behavior during royal engagements has become the subject of a new viral video, gaining over 350,000 views on TikTok.

William and Kate married in 2011 after dating for more than nine years following their first meeting at university in Scotland in 2001. The couple have three children and in 2022 were elevated to the senior royal titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, in line with William's higher status as first in line to the throne following the accession of his father, King Charles III.

Since becoming Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate's public profile has increased, seeing them attend a greater number of official engagements and subsequently feature in a higher volume of social media posts.

The Prince and Princess of Wales (when Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) at a community Fish Fry while visiting Great Abaco, Bahamas, on March 26, 2022. Footage from the visit has gone viral on TikTok. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Uploaded to video-sharing platform TikTok by user katemiddleton.fp on September 30, footage from past events attended by the royal couple has been praised by fans, with William's often cautious reactions being compared to his wife's more adventurous streak.

The first clip shows the couple during a college visit to Northern Ireland in 2021, where they met with representatives from a mobile petting zoo on campus, as well as some of the animals and insects.

While being shown a snake, Kate was seen asking its handler: "Please can I hold the tarantula?"

To this, William appeared slightly shocked, before jokingly encouraging his wife to "go on then!"

In an extended version of the footage, not seen in the viral clip, Kate handled the large spider while being told that she had a link to the Wales family.

"Believe it or not she's called Charlotte," the handler told Kate, noting the link with the royal's daughter, Princess Charlotte. To this Kate responded: "Oh, is it? Well, there you go!"

Another clip in the video shows William and Kate during their 2022 tour of the Caribbean to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

During a visit to the Bahamas, the couple visited a Fish Fry on the island of Great Abaco, meeting community members and hearing how the islands had been recovering from the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

At the event, Kate and William were offered a taste of a local delicacy, conch salad. The dish is made up of conch (type of sea snail), vegetables, spicy peppers and citrus juice.

When offered the chance to sample some conch flesh—said to be an aphrodisiac—William appeared to defer to his wife, who said she liked the flavor while highlighting a key difference between the couple to organizers.

"I'm a little bit more adventurous than William!" she said.

Captioned: "In life there are 2 types of people, I am William 😂🤣," the video has received in excess of 27,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have complimented the couple.

"Williams' face 😳 says all!😂," wrote one TikTok user.

"😂The way she smiles, when William raises his brows," posted another, with a further comment reading: "Hahaha... his expression is priceless! 🤣."

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.