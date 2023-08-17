Prince William and Kate's 'Majestic' Royal Tour Moment Shared by Fans

William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have featured in a new viral video highlighting the moment of their arrival on an important royal tour, prompting praise from fans, after archive footage of the couple resurfaced on social media platform, TikTok.

During the course of their 12-year marriage, William and Kate have undertaken a number of high profile official visits around the globe, including tours of the U.S., Australia and a number of European capitals.

The couple became the second-most senior couple in the British monarchy last year when King Charles and Queen Camilla ascended to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022.

The Prince and Princess of Wales (when Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) are photographed on their arrival in Pakistan on October 14, 2019. Footage from the royals' visit has gone viral on TikTok. Samir Hussein/WireImage

In one of his first acts as king, Charles made his eldest son and daughter-in-law the new Prince and Princess of Wales. While Charles himself had held and used the title of Prince of Wales for over five decades, the Princess of Wales title had not been used since the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

With their new prominent role within the monarchy, William and Kate have seen their public profiles increase. With this has come growing interest on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Uploaded to TikTok by user princess__jo on August 13, a new viral video, which has gained more than 600,000 views, highlights footage taken of the royal couple on their arrival in Pakistan for an important royal tour in 2019.

It was widely commented on at the time, not only for the importance of the tour, being one of the most senior undertaken by the couple to date, but also because of the princess' choice of outfit.

Paying respect to local custom, for her arrival at the Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan in Islamabad, Kate appeared wearing an outfit conforming to the style of modest dress typical in the country.

In an act of wardrobe diplomacy, Kate wore a sky blue ombré dress with long sleeves and covered shoulders, and a pair of matching silk trousers. The outfit was designed by Catherine Walker & Co.

The design house was a favorite of Princess Diana, and was responsible for making many of her dresses and outfits for the extensive royal tours she undertook alongside King Charles in the 1980s and 1990s.

The viral clip shows the moment William and Kate exited the government plane that carried them to Pakistan to begin their tour. As the couple descended the steps, camera flashes highlighted the princess' outfit and William's corresponding blue tie.

The video has received in excess of 23,000 likes and 200 comments so far, with many users voicing praise for the royal couple.

"How? How does Catherine always look so stunning? Seriously not one wrinkle or hair out of place!," wrote one TikTok user.

"Hey always look flawless🥰," posted another, with a further comment simply reading: "They are majestic 🥰."

From left, William and Kate are photographed at a reception in the Bahamas on their royal tour of the Caribbean on March 25, 2022, and are photographed attending the Earthshot Prize awards during a visit to Boston on December 2, 2022. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

William and Kate undertook two important overseas visits in 2022.

First they visited the Caribbean, where they marked Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. The visits to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas were met with protests from anti-monarchy and pro-reparations activists and the couple faced criticism over poorly chosen photo opportunities. However, a number of memorable moments were celebrated by fans on social media.

The couple made their first overseas visit as Prince and Princess of Wales in November 2022 when they traveled to the U.S. to attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston.

The royals drew crowds on their three-day visit, taking in a number of engagements related to their personal working interests, and the trip closed with a glittering appearance on the green carpet for the awards ceremony itself.

The couple have not currently announced any future travel plans, though William was filmed telling an Australian visitor to London during the coronation in May, that he planned on returning to the country "very soon."

