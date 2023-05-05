News

Prince William and Kate's Pride in Princess Charlotte Warms Hearts

Princess Charlotte, soon to grace the world stage at King Charles' coronation, has gone viral in a TikTok clip showing her father, Prince William, describing her as a "little joy of heaven."

William and Kate Middleton's children will likely warm many hearts as their grandfather and step-grandmother are crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey. With excitement building in London, fans shared clips of the children on social media, including one of Kate discussing her daughter with members of the public during a "walkabout."

Kate asks a girl in the crowd "What's your name?" and the youngster replies "Charlotte" during the clip, which has been liked more than 100,000 times and viewed around 690,000 times.

Princess Charlotte at Easter
Princess Charlotte attends the Easter Mattins service at Windsor Castle on April 9. She and her siblings will be at King Charles' coronation on Saturday. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The proud princess said: "I have a daughter named Charlotte. Do you know how old he is? She's 7, nearly 8."

In a separate segment in the TikTok post, William said: "She's been a little joy of heaven."

William and Kate got in the mood for the coronation this week by visiting the Dog and Duck pub in Soho, London, where the princess told fans the couple's three children have been feeling nervous but excited.

"They're looking forward to it," she said as she met crowd members. "There's a mix of sort of nerves and anticipation and excitement going at the moment."

Asked whether she thought the children would behave, she said: "I hope so. You never quite know with kids. And good weather. I think it might be a bit wet, but it's typically British if it is."

Prince George will have a formal role to play as a page of honor alongside Queen Camilla's grandsons, Gus and Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles.

All eyes will also be on Prince Louis and whether he steals the limelight after he was the star of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

The Prince of Wales will have a formal role to play as he takes part in a section of the coronation service known as the "the Homage of Royal Blood," when William pledges allegiance to the king.

He will recite: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

The big question, though, will be which royals appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the service at Westminster Abbey is over. That will result in one of the most noteworthy pictures of the day, and decisions over who is included can be highly political.

It will be an opportunity for Charles to present his new-look monarchy to the world, with himself and Queen Camilla at the center. Family members will hope for a place on the balcony, and the king may choose to welcome a broad range of his relatives or present a scaled-down version of the family that focuses more on the line of succession.

Jack Royston is chief royal correspondent for Newsweek, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jack_royston and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC