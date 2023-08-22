Culture

Prince William and Kate's Reaction to Prince George Sports Skill Goes Viral

William and Kate, the prince and princess of Wales, have become the feature of a new viral video after footage of their reaction to their eldest son Prince George's archery skills was posted to the social media platform TikTok.

William, Kate, and their three children—George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—have attended a number of high-profile public events in the last year, most notably those connected with the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The king and queen were crowned in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6 attended by their extended families, and this was followed by an open-air concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7.

On May 8, a national holiday was marked in Britain with the public encouraged to take part in community events or charity work. In this spirit, William, Kate, and their children helped to renovate a Scout hut in a nearby area to their home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor's Great Park.

Prince George and Prince William
Prince George and Prince William photographed at a Scout hut in Slough, England, on May 8, 2023. Footage of George's archery display has gone viral on TikTok. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Uploaded to TikTok by user wales_royalfamily on August 15, the new video shows George taking part in an archery display organized for the children attending the Scout event.

The prince took aim at a specially erected target as his parents watched on, their proud reactions being highlighted in the TikTok clip.

The post has been viewed over 150,000 times on the platform so far, receiving in excess of 16,000 likes and numerous comments, many of which have praised William and Kate together with their young family.

@wales_royalfamily 🥹🥹 #royalfamily #unitedkingdom🇬🇧 #britain #monarchy #princegeorge #princegeorgeofwales #princewilliam #princewilliamofwales #princesskate #princesskateofwales #princesscatherine #princesscatherineofwales #fypシ #fyp #foryou #fy ♬ original sound - |Wales family|

"Aw George's reaction he's so calm 🥰," wrote one user, with another adding: "Their firstborn lill [sic] baby is getting older 🥺."

George celebrated his 10th birthday in July, having taken on a senior role in the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles, just two months earlier.

Unlike his younger siblings, Charles gave George a special appointment during the coronation, as a Page of Honour. This role saw the prince take part in the processions through Westminster Abbey holding his grandfather's robes, as well as helping the king move about during the service.

George performed the role with a group of other similarly aged boys who were chosen for their connections with the monarchy.

As well as the coronation events, George was present at one of Britain's most prestigious sports tournaments in July: the Wimbledon tennis championships.

The prince made his Wimbledon debut with his parents in 2022, Kate being the president of the All England Lawn Tennis Club which hosts the event. For 2023, he was joined by his younger sister Charlotte to watch Carlos Alcaraz beat out returning champion Novak Djokovic.

James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek's royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on Newsweek's The Royals Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email royals@newsweek.com. We'd love to hear from you.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC