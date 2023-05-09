Prince William and Kate's Synchronized Coronation Moves Become Viral Hit

Footage of Prince William and Kate Middleton—the Prince and Princess of Wales—taken moments before they entered Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday has been shared online after fans highlighted the couple's synchronized movements.

William and Kate took part in the official coronation procession behind King Charles and Queen Camilla at the historic crowning ceremony held in the abbey on May 6.

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 7, 2023. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The venue has played an important part in the couple's relationship, having held their marriage ceremony 12 years ago.

Fans were quick to upload the footage of the prince and princess appearing to look down and arrange their robes in unison for the coronation service, with one video uploaded to TikTok by user l0velycatherine gaining more than 2 million views in 48 hours.

For the event, William wore the robes of the Order of the Garter over his ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards, the regiment he was made patron of by King Charles last year.

William was invested into the Order of the Garter in 2008 by Queen Elizabeth II. The garter is the oldest and highest order of chivalry in Britain and is in the personal gift of the monarch only.

Queen Elizabeth appointed William in 2008 so that he would be the 1,000th member of the order that was founded in 1348 by King Edward III.

Over her couture coronation gown, Kate wore her robes as a member of the Royal Victorian Order. Founded by Queen Victoria in 1896, membership of the order is given in ranks to those who have performed personal services to the monarch.

Kate was made a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order in 2019 by Queen Elizabeth, and the news was announced on what was her and Prince William's eighth wedding anniversary.

In the viral video, William and Kate both take time arranging their order robes before entering the abbey. They were also worn for their balcony appearance after the crowning ceremony at Buckingham Palace. The couple removed them for the official round of portraits taken later in the day, displaying the outfits beneath to full effect.

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed entering Westminster Abbey for the coronation on May 6, 2023. Fans spotted the royal couple's synchronized movements at the abbey and posted them to social media. ANDY STENNING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The clip has received in excess of 500 comments and 350,000 likes, with many users praising the couple and their similarities.

"They're just on the same wave length," wrote one TikTok user. "They both understand and accept their role in the monarchy. They're perfect together!"

"they are always in sync 😭," wrote another, with a further posting: "THEY ALREADY LOOK LIKE THEY ARE THE KING AND QUEEN 🥰."

This is not the first time eagle-eyed fans have picked up on the couple's mirroring moments.

Footage from royal tours, sporting events and engagements have been shared on a number of occasions to social media, along with the couple's many public displays of affection.

For the coronation weekend, the couple undertook a number of official events together, including the coronation service itself, as well as receptions for high-profile guests and community events local to their home in Windsor.

The Prince and Princess of Wales photographed attending the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On May 7, the couple attended the coronation concert along with 20,000 other spectators on the grounds of Windsor Castle, with William making a keynote address dedicated to his father.

"As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. And she would be a very proud mother," he said as King Charles and the extended royal family watched the stage from the royal box.

After voicing his pride for his father's many achievements, William took the opportunity to make his own pledge in is new capacity as Prince of Wales and first in line to the throne.

"I commit myself to serve you all—king, country and commonwealth," he concluded. "God save the King!"

